Craig Shakespeare names an unchanged XI as Leicester City welcome Hull City.

Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has named an unchanged XI for the visit of Hull City to the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

The Foxes claimed a vital 3-1 win over Liverpool on Monday to lift themselves out of the relegation zone in their first match since the shock sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Jamie Vardy, who bagged a brace against the Reds, will continue up front alongside Shinji Okazaki, while Riyad Mahrez, Danny Drinkwater, Marc Albrighton and Wilfred Ndidi patrol the middle of the park.

Danny Simpson and Christian Fuchs will operate either side of captain Wes Morgan and Robert Huth in the back four.

Meanwhile, Tigers boss Marco Silva makes three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Burnley last weekend as he looks to build on his record of eight points from his six league games in charge.

On-loan Everton striker Oumar Niasse is named as the new man up front after Dieumerci Mbokani was ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against the Clarets.

Lazar Markovic comes into the middle of the field, with Shaun Maloney dropping down to the bench, while Ahmed Elmohamady, Kamil Grosicki, Tom Huddlestone and Alfred N'Diaye all retain their places.

Harry Maguire has shaken off a knee injury to start in the back four alongside Andrea Ranocchia and Andrew Robertson, with Sam Clucas returning to the fold in place of the benched Omar Elabdellaoui.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Slimani, Ulloa

Hull City: Jakupovic; Clucas, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; N'Diaye, Huddlestone, Elmohamady, Markovic, Grosicki; Niasse

Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Hernandez, Elabdellaoui, Maloney, Diomande, Tymon

