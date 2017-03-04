The hosts come into this match looking for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season after caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare marked his first game in charge with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday.

5 min Mahrez floats the ball into the middle and Morgan finds himself unmarked, but he just can't stretch his neck enough to steer the header on target. The linesman's flag is up anyway.

4 min Leicester have an early chance to test Jakupovic here with a free kick, although it is perhaps just outside of shooting range...

3 min Scrappy start to the match, with Hull the only team to make decent progress into the opposition third so far. Leicester looked a bit shaky at the back on their first test, but managed to clear the danger eventually.

1 min KICKOFF: Hull City get us underway at the King Power Stadium!

2.59pm Right, the players are out and we're just about ready to go here. A huge match at the bottom!

2.58pm Hull actually started the season with back-to-back wins against Leicester and Swansea, but they remain their last two victories against fellow bottom-six sides this season. No team has picked up fewer points in that mini-league, although Leicester have the worst points-per-game ratio against their fellow strugglers and have only won three of their 13 Premier League games against teams in the bottom half of the table this term.

2.56pm These two sides faced each other in the very first game of the season, and there was a shock right from the start as Hull - with only 13 fit senior players and having lost Steve Bruce just three weeks before the start of the season - picked up a 2-1 win over Leicester in what was the first match of their title defence. Diomande gave Hull the lead just before half time, but Mahrez scored from the spot to cancel that out shortly after the restart. Snodgrass proved to be the winner, though, netting shortly before the hour mark to get Hull's season off to a perfect start, on the field at least.

2.54pm In all competitions Hull have won the last two meetings between the sides - including a penalty shootout victory in the League Cup in October 2015 - and another win today would see them beat Leicester three times on the bounce for the first time since 1922. Their last visit here ended in a goalless draw just under two years ago, though, and I'm sure they would take a repeat of that result today.

2.52pm The Foxes are unbeaten in their last four home games against Hull, winning two and drawing two since a 2-0 defeat in the Championship nine years ago - a result which helped Leicester towards relegation to League One. These two sides have only ever met three times before in the Premier League, though, and the record is evenly spread at one win apiece and a draw.

2.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the King Power Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction! I fully expect Leicester to find things more difficult against Hull than they did against Liverpool on Monday, simply down to the fact that Marco Silva will feel that a draw is a decent enough result here. However, it is impossible to ignore Hull's away form so I am backing Leicester to win this one 1-0.

2.48pm A draw is not likely to be enough to lift Hull out of danger due to their league-worst goal difference, with only Middlesbrough have scored fewer and Swansea conceded more in the Premier League. However, they have already beaten Leicester once this season and could fancy their chances of doing so again. Should they manage that, they would become the first promoted side to do the double over the reigning top-flight champions since Norwich beat Liverpool home and away in 1982-83.

2.46pm As it is, Hull remain just one point from safety and two points off the bottom of the table, although that area could completely change over the next couple of hours. Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Swansea - in addition to Leicester - are all in action, and any slip-up from those teams directly above Hull in the table will open the door for the Tigers to climb out of the bottom three. For that to happen, though, Hull must do their part by winning here.

2.44pm Last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley would have been a disappointing result for Hull, though, considering the Clarets' poor away record this season. Sean Dyche's side had only picked up one point on the road all season before travelling to the KCOM Stadium, but having fallen behind to a Tom Huddlestone penalty they quickly responded through Michael Keane - the player who had given the spot kick away. It would have been a game that Hull would have earmarked as a good bet for three points, which would have lifted them out of the bottom three.

2.42pm That match against Liverpool actually provided Hull with their only win in their last five outings, although that run of games does also include an impressive draw at Manchester United. Looking solely at the Premier League, Hull have picked up eight points from six games under Silva, winning two, drawing two and losing two. It is the same amount of wins as Mike Phelan managed in his last 19 games in charge of the club and one more point than he managed in his final 18 matches at the helm.

2.40pm Marco Silva has not been able to solve that problem so far, then, but there is no doubt that his arrival has brought an improvement in general form. The Tigers have won four, drawn two and lost four in 10 matches under the Portuguese boss so far - a record made more impressive when you consider that he has faced Manchester United three times in addition to Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in that time.

2.38pm Neither of those stats quite do justice to just how poor Hull's recent away form has been, though. They are winless in their last 12 Premier League games on the road, picking up a measly two points from a possible 36 since beating Swansea in August - their first away game of the season. Even worse than that, the Tigers have scored only one goal in their last nine league away games and a league-low six on the road all season.

2.36pm Of course, Leicester's win here against Liverpool on Monday puts a slightly different slant on their recent home form, and Hull certainly won't be full of confidence travelling here - or indeed anywhere in the Premier League given their poor away record. Only Leicester themselves and Burnley have picked up fewer points on the road than the Tigers this season, while only Bournemouth and Swansea have conceded more away goals.

2.34pm All of Leicester's wins have also come at home this season, with the Foxes having amassed 21 of their 24 Premier League points here at the King Power Stadium. If only home form counted then Leicester would be sitting pretty in mid-table, but they managed picked up just three points from a possible 39 on the road so it is their home form which is just about keeping them out of trouble so far. Even that has dipped in recent weeks, though, with three defeats in their last five home outings - the same number as they lost in their previous 30.

2.32pm One thing that does seem to be crucial for Leicester is getting the first goal in a game. Their dramatic comebacks were a standout feature of their run to the title last season - particularly in the first half of the campaign - but they have amassed a league-low three points from losing positions this time around, failing to win a single game in which they have trailed. In contrast, they have won all six of the matches in which they have scored first this season, which is the only 100% record of its kind in the league.

2.30pm Victory by four goals today would see Leicester climb up to 15th in the table after Bournemouth earned a dramatic draw at Old Trafford in the day's early kickoff, but even accounting for Monday's win over Liverpool, goals have been in very short supply for the Foxes. Vardy's opener on Monday was Leicester's first league goal of 2017, ending a dreadful six-match drought, and they went on to score the same amount of goals in that match as they had in their previous 10 Premier League games combined.

2.28pm You'd have to think that another win for Shakespeare today would take him a big step closer to the job, though, and it would also see him become only the second Leicester manager to ever win his first two Premier League games in charge - the first being his predecessor Claudio Ranieri. Whoever gets the job, though, there is still plenty of work to do if they are to secure the champions' survival, with only two points separating them from the relegation zone.

2.26pm Of course, the question remains regarding who will succeed Ranieri, but Craig Shakespeare did his chances no harm with the win over Liverpool and, if reports are to be believed, he is the players' choice to take over as well. Shakespeare is one of only two managers who seem to be in the reckoning, but his rival - former England manager Roy Hodgson - has infinitely more experience and has steered clubs away from danger before too.

2.24pm Leicester fans will be wary of that win over Liverpool being a false dawn having also thrashed Manchester City at home earlier this season without being able to build on it, but it does feel like the beginning of something new for the club. It will take some time for Claudio Ranieri to consigned to the past once and for all at the King Power Stadium - and rightly so - but if that change results in performances like the one Leicester put in on Monday occurring on a regular basis, then the ill-feeling towards the decision to sack their title-winning manager will subside much more quickly.

2.22pm It is an injury-ravaged Hull squad against 10 of the 11 players that cruised to the Premier League title last season, then - on paper it looks like a foregone conclusion. However, Leicester's form this season, and particularly in 2017, means that anything could happen in this match. The 3-1 victory over Liverpool was a timely return to what we saw last term, but this will be a completely different test for them today and, given how Leicester play, it could be argued that it is a more difficult test too.

2.20pm The teamsheet suggests that Hull will go with a 4-5-1 formation, with Huddlestone - who scored their goal in last weekend's draw with Burnley - playing a little deeper than the rest of his midfielders. N'Diaye and Clucas, as well as Huddlestone, will hope to dominate the middle of the park with their extra man, although Hull are missing a real goalscoring midfielder to get up and provide support for Niasse.

2.18pm In all, there are three changes made to the Hull starting XI this afternoon, with Sam Clucas returning from suspension to replace Elabdellaoui and Lazar Markovic also coming back having missed the match against Burnley through an unspecified injury. The Liverpool loanee will be looking to provide width for the Tigers today, while Kamil Grosicki is expected to operate on the opposite flank.

2.16pm Hull are suffering a major injury crisis at the moment, with the likes of Evandro, Davies, Dawson, Mason and Henriksen all sidelined, leaving the Tigers particularly short at the back. Ahmed Elmohamady is expected to drop into right-back for this match as Elabdellaoui is relegated to the bench, but Silva has at least been boosted by the news that Maguire has overcome a knee injury to keep his place in the side.

2.14pm As for Hull, Marco Silva is forced into a change up front, with Dieumerci Mbokani facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The striker is replaced in the starting XI by Oumar Niasse, who seems to be finding his feet at Hull following a nightmare stint at Everton during his first year in English football. Niasse's power could be counteracted by Morgan and Huth, but that should be a good battle up front whoever comes out on top.

2.12pm The defensive unit is as familiar as ever, with Simpson, Morgan, Huth and Fuchs making up the back four. Once again, it will be a different test for them this afternoon than it was against Liverpool, and the full-backs may end up spending plenty of time in the opposition half if Hull choose to play on the back foot. Kasper Schmeichel continues in goal, meanwhile, having overcome a slight ankle problem.

2.10pm Shinji Okazaki keeps his place alongside Vardy up front despite the presence of club-record signing Islam Slimani on the bench, with the Japanese forward bringing bags of energy and enthusiasm to the Leicester side. Drinkwater also scored against Liverpool - a brilliant volley - and he keeps his place alongside Ndidi in the heart of midfield, while Albrighton and Mahrez operate on the flanks. Mahrez has scored in three of his four games against Hull in all competitions, making them his second-favourite opponent behind only Swansea.

2.08pm That means that Jamie Vardy, who scored twice against Liverpool, leads the line once again, although it will undoubtedly be a different test for him today as Hull will not leave as much space behind for him to run into as Liverpool did. Even so, a goal for the England international this afternoon would see him score in three consecutive Leicester games for the first time since May having netted against both Sevilla and Liverpool last week. © SilverHub

2.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, there are no surprises as far as Leicester are concerned - caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare makes no changes to the side that beat Liverpool on Monday night. That result was very much a product of going back to the basics which carried them all the way to the Premier League title last season, and the XI named today is the first-choice XI from much of the title-winning campaign, with the exception of Ndidi in for Kante.

2.04pm HULL SUBS: Marshall, Meyler, Hernandez, Elabdellaoui, Maloney, Diomande, Tymon

2.04pm HULL STARTING XI: Jakupovic; Clucas, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; N'Diaye, Huddlestone, Elmohamady, Markovic, Grosicki; Niasse

2.02pm LEICESTER SUBS: Zieler, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Slimani, Ulloa

2.02pm LEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy