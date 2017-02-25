Marco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley draw

Hull City manager Marco Silva admits that he is frustrated with his side's 1-1 draw against Burnley having seen their lead last just four minutes at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers looked to be on course for another valuable victory in their relegation battle when Tom Huddlestone broke the deadlock with a 72nd-minute penalty, only for Michael Keane to restore parity just four minutes later.

Burnley had only picked up one away point all season before their visit to the KCOM Stadium, but Silva insists that his side will continue to fight for the points they need to survive.

"Of course it is frustrating, it was a tough, tough game. It is not easy to play against Burnley, it was a balanced game, we had good chances and when you score it is impossible to suffer a goal like we conceded from a set piece," he told reporters.

"It is important to be focused, and we lost out focus from a set piece and they scored. At this level it is impossible to give the opposition something. We need to continue to do our work and keep our organisation, today it is one point more.

"Three points would have been better but we are fighting until May. It is clear our team and fans believe and I see a team with promise. We need to take points in every game, no-one believed we would beat Liverpool so the fight continues."

The result leaves Hull 19th in the Premier League table but just one point from safety.