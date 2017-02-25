Sean Dyche names an unchanged Burnley XI for the trip to Hull City.

The Clarets boss keeps faith with the side that claimed a point from their home encounter with Premier League leaders Chelsea in the league earlier this month as he looks for a first away victory of the season.

Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes continue their partnership up front, while the middle of the park is patrolled by George Boyd, Joey Barton, Ashley Westwood and January signing Robbie Brady, who grabbed the equaliser against the Blues.

Tom Heaton continues between the sticks behind a back four of Matthew Lowton, Michael Keane, Ben Mee and Stephen Ward.

Jeff Hendrick is suspended for the clash, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson misses out after suffering medial ligament damage during the FA Cup exit to National League side Lincoln City last weekend.

For the hosting Tigers, Marco Silva makes three changes from the side that were defeated 2-0 at Arsenal a fortnight ago as he looks to build on his record of seven points from his first five games in charge.

Dieumerci Mbokani is preferred to on-loan Everton striker Oumar Niasse up front, while Shaun Maloney and Ahmed Elmohamady come in for Lazar Markovic and the suspended Sam Clucas.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Elabdellaoui, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; Huddlestone; Maloney, Grosicki, N'Diaye, Elmohamady; Mbokani

Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Hernandez, Diomande, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady; Gray, Barnes

Subs: Flanagan, Afrield, Agyei, Darikwa, Vokes, Tarkowski, Robinson

