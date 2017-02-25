Live Commentary: Hull City vs. Burnley

They remain in the bottom three, however, one point from safety , while the Clarets are eyeing a place in the top half should they put their terrible away record behind them today.

The Tigers have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since Marco Silva took over at the start of the year, earning seven points from a possible 15 across a tough run of fixtures.

2.40pm As tough as last week's result was to take for Sean Dyche and his Burnley side, the Premier League always remain the top priority for newly-promoted sides and the Clarets are well on course to finally avoid the drop in their first campaign following Championship promotion. In fact, a top-half finish is a realistic target now if the players remain motivated over the coming weeks and month, with victory today potentially taking them into ninth spot. © SilverHub

2.38pm Whether it was a case of taking their eye off the ball or just simply being the victims of so-called FA Cup magic, the Clarets will be desperate to put that 1-0 loss to Lincoln behind them today. Burnley came unstuck in the final minute of normal time, finding themselves on the wrong end of an historic result as the Imps became the first non-league team in more than 90 years to make it through to the last eight. A disappointment it may have been, but by climbing into ninth fans will soon be back onside.

2.36pm It has been a far more comfortable campaign for visitors Burnley, meanwhile, who have been free from the threat of relegation pretty much throughout and currently sit in the lofty heights of 12th place. The Clarets are 10 points off relegation and potentially just one win from climbing into ninth place, so Dyche can put his feet up over the next few months in the knowledge that this season will be seen as a success regardless of last week's shocker of a result.

2.34pm The Humberside outfit have failed to score in 12 Premier League games this term, however, including in three of their last four, which is the worst record in the division. That must be rectified if they are to continue their upwards trajectory and climb out of the relegation zone, while another poor record that has seen them already concede 11 top-flight penalties - the joint-most across a season, equal with Blackburn Rovers in 2007 - also needs to be sorted.

2.32pm DID YOU KNOW? Hull City have lost just one of their last 10 home matches in all competitions, winning exactly half of those, including the last two. The Tigers have only tasted defeat here to Manchester City since the tail end of October, but they have never previously won three home matches on the spin in the Premier League, which they can of course achieve today if they see off away-day strugglers Burnley.

2.30pm Hull's recent tough run of games does now become a little friendlier, as they follow up this winnable match against mid-table opposition by taking on fellow strugglers Leicester and Swansea in successive weeks - a run that will tell us a lot more about each of those sides and how they handle the pressure. Nine points will be the dream for City fans, but victory today and they may well be able to head to the King Power Stadium with the safety net of being able to hold out for a decent away point.

2.28pm It remains incredibly tight at the bottom end of the division, with just three points now separating bottom of the table Sunderland and Middlesbrough in 16th. Throw into the mix Swansea City and Bournemouth, who have experienced contrasting fortunes since the turn of the year and both still remain in trouble, it is fair to say that it will likely go right down to the wire. A cliche it might be, but every point really does count between now and come what may.

2.26pm The draw at Old Trafford was built on a good, solid defensive showing, while the victory over Liverpool here was more about waiting to pounce on the break and taking the rare chances that fell their way. There was to be no such triumphs at Stamford Bridge or the Emirates Stadium either side of those games, meaning Silva's men still find themselves inside the drop zone heading into the final few months of the season and needing a single point to climb to safety.

2.24pm In the Premier League, it is seven points from a possible 15 games, made all the impressive when taking into consideration that they have faced Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal away during that time, as well as Liverpool here a few weeks back. The decision to oust Mike Phelan came as a little surprising at the time, even if the Tigers were struggling at the bottom of the table, but you have to say it is a gamble that so far looks to have paid off.

2.22pm A chance this afternoon for Hull to get their resurgence back on track under Silva, having seen their momentum stutter of late due to defeat at Arsenal and a fortnight break between games. That winter hiatus is not such a bad thing, in truth, allowing the new man in charge to integrate an array of new players into the fold during a short break in Portugal. Four wins in nine games overall is a very impressive return, going a long way to proving the doubters - well, Paul Merson - very wrong indeed.

2.20pm Diemurci Mbokani, pictured in action here for Norwich City last season, has yet to find the net for Hull City in 11 appearances. That has not stopped Tigers boss Marco Silva bringing him into the side as one of three changes from last time out - his first appearance of any sort for the club in nearly two months due to AFCON commitments and illness. Sean Dyche reverts back to the side that faced Chelsea fortnight ago, meanwhile, a week on from crashing out of the FA Cup. © Getty Images

2.18pm Hernandez and Niasse both among the Hull subs this afternoon, then, with Mbokani instead being preferred in attack. With a number of midfield players missing out through injury and suspension, Barton retains his place in the Burnley side for his 50th Premier League appearance as a clarets player, with Scott Arfield, Sam Vokes and Jon Flanagan each dropping out from last weekend's humiliation at home to non-league side Lincoln in the FA Cup.

2.16pm BENCH WATCH! HULL CITY SUBS: Marshall, Meyler, Hernandez, Diomande, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen BURNLEY SUBS: Robinson, Flanagan, Tarkowski, Arfield, Vokes, Darikwa, Agyei

2.14pm Lazar Markovic misses out on inclusion entirely and Oumar Niasse drops down to the bench. Abel Hernandez, again linked with a big-money move to China before the window closes early next week, is among the subs after shaking off a hamstring problem. Kamil Grosicki is one of those to have come into the side since being recruited in January and made an instant impact, facing off this afternoon against a side that tried to sign him last summer only for a move to break down on deadline day. Get every last penny on him finding a late winner!

2.12pm Switching attention to the hosts, Silva has made three alterations to the side that lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in what feels like a lifetime ago. Sam Clucas drops out of the XI due to suspension, seeing his place taken by Shaun Maloney, while Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani also come back into the fold. Mbokani is understood to have been struggling with illness this week, but he is clearly feeling well enough to feature today.

2.10pm Another absentee for Burnley today is Jeff Hendrick, who sits out the second of his three-match ban for the sending off at Watford earlier this month. With Sam Vokes dropping out from last weekend, Andre Gray is tasked with leading the line, with George Boyd providing some support alongside him. Gray has scored seven goals in 23 appearances overall this season, but none in his last four outings. Worryingly, no Clarets player has an away assist to their name this term.

2.08pm Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been unfortunate with the injuries he has picked up this term, and after tweaking his medial knee ligaments fairly early on in that shock defeat to Lincoln - to be replaced by Boyd - he drops out of the squad entirely this afternoon. Steven Defour has returned to training this week following his hamstring layoff, but this one comes too soon for him so Joey Barton and Ashley Westwood continue to pair up in midfield.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, boss Sean Dyche has reverted back to the team that earned a 1-1 draw against Chelsea a fortnight ago in the Premier League. It was a fairly strong XI named by Dyche for the visit of Lincoln City seven days ago - more on that later - but the likes of George Boyd and Robbie Brady have today come in from the off to face their former club in this Humberside showdown.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Robertson, Maguire, Ranocchia, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Maloney, Grosicki, Mbokani BURNLEY XI: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady, Barnes, Gray

2.02pm This is a fixture that the Clarets tends to like, even if they did see their hopes of three points go begging with virtually the final kick of the ball in the reverse meeting, but it is City who will fancy their chances of claiming another huge win this afternoon. There is plenty to get through between now and kickoff at 3pm, so let us get straight into things by checking out some confirmed team news.