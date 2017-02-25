Live Commentary: Hull City vs. Burnley

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Burnley at the KCOM Stadium.
The Tigers have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since Marco Silva took over at the start of the year, earning seven points from a possible 15 across a tough run of fixtures.
They remain in the bottom three, however, one point from safety, while the Clarets are eyeing a place in the top half should they put their terrible away record behind them today.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Humberside with our extensive updates below.
HULL CITY SUBS: Marshall, Meyler, Hernandez, Diomande, Niasse, Tymon, Bowen
BURNLEY SUBS: Robinson, Flanagan, Tarkowski, Arfield, Vokes, Darikwa, Agyei
HULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Elabdellaoui, Robertson, Maguire, Ranocchia, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Maloney, Grosicki, Mbokani
BURNLEY XI: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Barton, Westwood, Brady, Barnes, Gray