Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
1-1
Burnley
Huddlestone (72' pen.)
Huddlestone (53')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Keane (76')
Westwood (40'), Barnes (71')
Barnes (92')

Result: Burnley hold Hull City to earn away day reprieve

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Michael Keane earns Burnley a 1-1 draw with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium to end his side's run of seven-successive defeats on their Premier League travels.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Burnley have avoided defeat on their travels for just the second time this season in the Premier League after holding Hull City to a 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium.

The Clarets, whose only previous point from 12 away outings came at Old Trafford in October, fell behind to a Tom Huddlestone penalty but were quick to level up.

Centre-back Michael Keane, at fault for conceding the spot-kick, blasted home from close range four minutes later to prevent City climbing out of the relegation zone on a frustrating afternoon.

George Boyd's shot inside the first few minutes, which was sent right down the middle for Eldin Jakupovic to keep hold of, proved to be one of the rare openings for either side in a flat first half.

Hull's only real chance fell the way of Dieumerci Mbokani, brought in for his first appearance under Marco Silva, who could only send Ahmed Elmohamady's cross wide of the far post with his head.

Burnley, starting a run of four consecutive away games on the spin, were seeing less of the ball as the first half transpired and nearly fell behind when Kamil Grosicki - a player they tried to sign last summer - flashed a free kick narrowly wide.

The only other opportunity came 37 minutes in when Jakupovic failed to keep hold of Ben Mee's back-post header, only collecting at the second attempt once it bounced back off the bar.

Both teams looked to put things right in a livelier second period, with Burnley in particular stepping things up and coming close through a well-struck Ashley Barnes shot from 30 yards out.

That one crept wide of the goal, as did Andre Grey's attempt just a few minutes later after doing well to get in behind with a fine first touch but then dragging it wide.

Grosicki also sent a shot inches wide up the other end of the field, making way for a frenetic spell in the match as both teams finally found a way through.

Keane gave away a penalty for handball in the box 72 minutes in for Huddlestone to creep the ball past Tom Heaton, before the centre-back chested the ball and riffled under Jakupovic soon after to redeem himself and level things up.

Substitute Abel Hernandez had the best chance to win the match in the remaining time, but he could only glance his header wide, while Barnes picked up a second yellow late on to see the visitors reduced to 10 men.

Hull's failure to win three homes games on the spin in the Premier League for the first time leaves them in 18th place and still one point from safety, while Burnley move into 11th place.

Abel Hernandez reacts to a missed chance during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
Your Comments
