Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
2-0
Sunderland
Gueye (40'), Lukaku (78')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Gibson (35'), Oviedo (77')

Idrissa Gueye "happy" with first Premier League goal

Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye says that he is "happy" with his first Premier League goal having helped the Toffees to a 2-0 win over Sunderland.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 17:26 UK

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has said that he is "happy" with his side's victory over Sunderland and his first ever Premier League goal.

Gueye opened the scoring for the Toffees at the Stadium of Light before Romelu Lukaku equalled Duncan Ferguson's Premier League goalscoring record for the club to make sure of the points.

The result sees Everton extend their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches, but Gueye insists that the team are taking things game by game rather than focusing on the possibility of a top-six finish.

"It's not easy because they have a good team and defend well. We have to find a place to score and move the ball well. We have a good team to score. We are happy with the three points," he told reporters.

"My first Premier League goal! I'm happy for the team because the win is the most important thing. The blue shirt is good for me.

"Rom [Lukaku] is a good player and we need him. He can score every time. We play for him and try to give him the ball to score. We just take it game by game, and we will see [about a top-six finish] at the end."

The result leaves Everton just six points off the Champions League places.

