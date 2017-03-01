Danny Simpson believes that Craig Shakespeare should be given a chance to manage Leicester City fill time.

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has given his backing to Craig Shakespeare to become the permanent manager at the King Power Stadium.

The 53-year-old has taken on the caretaker role following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri last Thursday.

In the Foxes' first game since the Italian's departure they earned a 3-1 victory over Liverpool on home turf, with Jamie Vardy scoring twice and Danny Drinkwater also getting on the scoresheet.

A permanent boss has not yet been hired, but Simpson believes that Shakespeare would be a good fit.

"I can't see why not, but it's the chairman's decision," the Daily Mail quotes Simpson as saying. "It's up to him and he owns the club, he is passionate about the club.

"Those decisions are nothing to do with us but, for me, [Shakespeare] has been really good. He is a top coach, a top guy and he has taken it on naturally. He has kept it simple and told us what he wanted to do and we've done that so let's hope we can carry it on for him."

Leicester have only won six games all season and they currently sit two points above the relegation zone.