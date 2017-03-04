Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Hull City
 

Marco Silva: 'We must take it game by game'

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City manager Marco Silva says that he will continue to take a game-by-game approach in the club's fight against relegation.
Hull City manager Marco Silva has insisted that he will continue to take a game-by-game approach as he looks to guide his side to Premier League survival.

The Tigers are currently 19th in the table but just one point from safety, having picked up eight points from six league matches since Silva took the reins in January.

"Every game we play is a big opportunity for us to take points and move up the table," Silva told the Hull website ahead of his side's clash against fellow relegation candidates Leicester City this weekend.

"We need to think game by game and right now we only think about Leicester on Saturday. They have had a change in management and when this happens, there is normally a change in the performance of the team. We need to be ready for this situation, but what we really need to focus on is our own work and to do it to our best on the pitch."

Hull face three of the Premier League's bottom six in their next five games - including home encounters with Swansea City and Middlesbrough - but Silva warned that those six-pointers may prove to be even tougher tests.

"This is a normal situation of facing different types of teams," he added. "You need to prepare for all games because different teams bring different types of games and you need to be ready for each one.

"We need to improve, but it is the normal things that we need to improve. This is a big fight that we are in until the end of May and we must continue to work hard every day."

Hull currently have the worst head-to-head record of teams in the bottom six, with a return of seven points from five matches.

