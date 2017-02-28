Hull City's Dieumerci Mbokani ruled out for up to six weeks

Dieumerci Mbokani of FC Dynamo Kyiv during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match between Everton FC and FC Dynamo Kyiv on March 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Hull City confirm that Dieumerci Mbokani could miss up to six weeks through injury.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Hull City striker Dieumerci Mbokani has been ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up a hamstring strain.

The forward, who is on loan from Dynamo Kiev, picked up the injury during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Hull defender Harry Maguire also took a knock during the match, but is unlikely to face a long layoff.

"Following on from the injury picked up during Saturday's game against Burnley, Harry Maguire's knee has settled down well," read a statement on the Tigers' official website.

"The medical staff will continue to monitor Maguire in the lead up to next weekend's trip to Leicester City."

Hull head into the meeting with Leicester in 19th place in the table, but only one point from a position of safety.

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Maguire wants three points from Arsenal
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley draw
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Burnley hold Hull City to earn away day reprieve
