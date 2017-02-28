Hull City confirm that Dieumerci Mbokani could miss up to six weeks through injury.

Hull City striker Dieumerci Mbokani has been ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up a hamstring strain.

The forward, who is on loan from Dynamo Kiev, picked up the injury during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Hull defender Harry Maguire also took a knock during the match, but is unlikely to face a long layoff.

"Following on from the injury picked up during Saturday's game against Burnley, Harry Maguire's knee has settled down well," read a statement on the Tigers' official website.

"The medical staff will continue to monitor Maguire in the lead up to next weekend's trip to Leicester City."

Hull head into the meeting with Leicester in 19th place in the table, but only one point from a position of safety.