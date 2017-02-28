Feb 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
1-2
NewcastleNewcastle United
Murray (14' pen.)
Knockaert (38'), Duffy (58'), Murray (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Diame (81'), Perez (89')
Yedlin (37')

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow hails 'massive win'

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Newcastle United Karl Darlow lavishes praise on his teammates following their 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 22:27 UK

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has hailed his side's 2-1 victory over title rivals Brighton & Hove Albion as a "massive" result.

The Magpies shot-stopper said that he was pleased the way his team "rallied together" to defeat the Seagulls and move into first place in the Championship.

"We knew it would be a tough game. There is so much quality throughout the squad and we rallied together at half time as we knew we would make chances," Darlow told Sky Sports News.

"It is a massive win but we have to keep going as we have a tough week. We have got three points but we have a tough games at Huddersfield and then Reading."

Goals from Mohamed Diame and Ayoze Perez helped Newcastle to the all-important win.

