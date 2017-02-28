Feb 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
1-2
NewcastleNewcastle United
Murray (14' pen.)
Knockaert (38'), Duffy (58'), Murray (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Diame (81'), Perez (89')
Yedlin (37')

Result: Mohamed Diame fluke helps Newcastle go two points clear with win over Brighton

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United score twice in the final 10 minutes to record a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, a result which takes them to the top of the Championship.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 21:49 UK

Newcastle United have moved two points clear at the top of the Championship table with a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton appeared to be on course to go four points ahead of their title rivals after Glenn Murray's early penalty, before Mohamed Diame's fluke and Ayoze Perez late goal saw the Magpies complete the turnaround.

Brighton started brightly in front of a capacity crowd and they almost went ahead when Bruno's 20-yard volley was superbly punched away by Karl Darlow in the Newcastle goal.

However, the home side did not have to wait long to open the scoring after they were awarded a penalty when Ciaran Clark was adjudged to have hauled down Murray from a corner, and the striker got back to his feet to send Darlow the wrong way.

That goal came after Sam Baldock nearly finished off a clever free-kick routine with a volley from close range but it was Brighton's final effort from open play for some time as Newcastle gradually eased their way back into the match.

Matt Ritchie clipped the top of David Stockdale's bar with an over-hit cross, while Yoan Gouffran forced the goalkeeper into a solid save with a low shot from distance.

Towards the end of the first half, Brighton improved with Murray seeing a fine volley saved by Darlow, but Newcastle could have equalised on two occasions in added-on time.

Moments after Ritchie had seen a cross-shot well dealt with by Stockdale, the Brighton goalkeeper was in the right place at the right time to stop Christian Atsu scoring from 14 yards.

Brighton ended the first half on the back foot, but they were straight onto the offensive after the restart as Lewis Dunk saw a header cleared off the line after he had beaten Darlow in the air.

Moments later, Anthony Knockaert switched the ball onto his left foot inside the penalty area before forcing a solid save out of Darlow from around 14 yards out.

However, Stockdale almost gifted Newcastle an equaliser shortly before the hour mark when he passed the ball straight to Gouffran, who was standing 10 yards away, but the Frenchman fired his resulting shot straight back at the goalkeeper.

Jonjo Shelvey then saw a free kick easily saved by Stockdale but while Brighton got back on the front foot, they were not creating any opportunities and the visitors rallied during the final 15 minutes.

After substitute Daryl Murphy was twice denied by Stockdale, Newcastle scored what has to be regarded as one of the most fortunate goals in recent memory.

A punch from Stockdale only found Atsu, but despite his miscued volley heading wide, it diverted off a teammate onto the boot of Diame, who saw the ball hit the outside of his boot and loop into the top corner.

The goal rocked Brighton and things went from bad to worse as Newcastle netted a late second which may prove to be the difference in what is turning out to be a compelling title race.

A cross-field ball from Ritchie found Atsu and after biding his time, his low cross found the run of Perez who converted into the bottom corner from eight yards out.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Read Next:
Hughton praises "professional" Brighton display
>
View our homepages for Glenn Murray, Karl Darlow, Bruno, Sam Baldock, Matt Ritchie, David Stockdale, Yoan Gouffran, Christian Atsu, Anthony Knockaert, Jonjo Shelvey, Daryl Murphy, Mohamed Diame, Ayoze Perez, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Result: Mohamed Diame fluke helps Newcastle go two points clear with win over Brighton
 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion at Griffin Park on January 3, 2015
Live Commentary: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle ruled out of trip to Brighton & Hove Albion
Team News: Yoan Gouffran leads Newcastle attackBenitez dismisses China speculationRafael Benitez happy with "great" reactionTeam News: Mitrovic up front for NewcastleInjured Gayle to "miss some games"
Lascelles "very pleased" with Villa winResult: Newcastle down Villa to move topLive Commentary: Newcastle 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happenedColback confident of Newcastle promotionBenitez wants FA to probe Shelvey chants
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Result: Mohamed Diame fluke helps Newcastle go two points clear with win over Brighton
 Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion at Griffin Park on January 3, 2015
Live Commentary: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Yoan Gouffran of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Team News: Yoan Gouffran leads Newcastle United attack in top-of-the-table clash
Hughton praises "professional" Brighton displayTeam News: Brighton unchanged for Reading clashEx-Brighton defender McCarthy dies, 45Brighton defender to undergo heart surgeryWagner: 'The players should be proud'
Result: Leaders Brighton slip up at HuddersfieldMurray completes permanent Brighton moveChelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'Lampard reveals Premier League offersResult: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton top
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle34234766283873
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton34218558283071
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading34186104745260
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Norwich CityNorwich341571259481152
9Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby34139123631548
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
15Aston Villa341012123338-542
16Ipswich TownIpswich341012123542-742
17Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3496194452-833
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn3389163850-1233
23Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 