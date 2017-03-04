Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United
 

Ayoze Perez: 'Newcastle United only focused on next game'

Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United celebrates as he scores their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St James' Park on October 18, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez insists that he and his teammates are not thinking about promotion from the Championship.
Friday, March 3, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez has insisted that he and his teammates are not looking too far ahead in the Championship title race.

On Tuesday night, Perez came off the substitutes' bench to score the winning goal in Newcastle's 2-1 victory over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Magpies now sit two points clear at the top of the standings.

However, ahead of another testing trip to third-placed Huddersfield Town, Perez has claimed that the squad are only focusing on the game in front of them as they look to strengthen their bid to return to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is quoted by The Chronicle as saying: "The confidence has grown even more and we are doing really well away from home, but still we have done nothing.

"We have to focus on Huddersfield, which is going to be another tough game, and we have to go into it with the same mentality.

"The way we approached the Brighton game, we did it properly and we have to do the same with the next two matches."

Perez has scored nine goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
