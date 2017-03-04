Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez insists that he and his teammates are not thinking about promotion from the Championship.

On Tuesday night, Perez came off the substitutes' bench to score the winning goal in Newcastle's 2-1 victory over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Magpies now sit two points clear at the top of the standings.

However, ahead of another testing trip to third-placed Huddersfield Town, Perez has claimed that the squad are only focusing on the game in front of them as they look to strengthen their bid to return to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old is quoted by The Chronicle as saying: "The confidence has grown even more and we are doing really well away from home, but still we have done nothing.

"We have to focus on Huddersfield, which is going to be another tough game, and we have to go into it with the same mentality.

"The way we approached the Brighton game, we did it properly and we have to do the same with the next two matches."

Perez has scored nine goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.