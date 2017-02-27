General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez dismisses reports of move to China

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reiterates his intention to stay with the club amid speculation linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reiterated that he has no plans to leave the club amid speculation linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Benitez has steered the Magpies into the automatic promotion places in the Championship, sitting five points clear of third-placed Huddersfield Town as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Champions League-winning manager has been persistently tipped to become the latest high-profile name to move to China, but the Spaniard insists that there is no truth in the rumours.

"I was asking where it came from. I didn't know. At the beginning of the season a lot of people were talking about Chinese clubs, but it was a surprise to me," he told reporters.

Newcastle will face promotion rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday.

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
