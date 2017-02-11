The FA fine Hull City £20,000 for failing to control their players during their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The charge of misconduct related to an incident in the 55th minute of the game when Kieran Gibbs brought down Lazar Markovic while the Hull winger was looking to run through on goal.

Hull players wanted a red card whilst referee Mark Clattenburg only deemed it worthy of a yellow, and the Tigers accepted the charge and have now discovered their punishment.

"Hull City have been fined £20,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge and accepting the standard penalty," read a statement from the FA.

"In the 55th minute of the game against Arsenal on 11 February 2017, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, contrary to FA Rule E20 (a)."

The game also saw Hull fall behind to an Alexis Sanchez goal which replays showed should have been ruled out for a handball.