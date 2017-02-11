Feb 11, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,962
Arsenal
2-0
Hull City
Sanchez (34', 93' pen.)
Walcott (53'), Gibbs (55'), Sanchez (76')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Ranocchia (70')
Clucas (91')

Hull City hit with £20,000 fine by Football Association

A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
© Getty Images
The FA fine Hull City £20,000 for failing to control their players during their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 14:13 UK

The Football Association have fined Hull City £20,000 for failing to control their players during last weekend's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The charge of misconduct related to an incident in the 55th minute of the game when Kieran Gibbs brought down Lazar Markovic while the Hull winger was looking to run through on goal.

Hull players wanted a red card whilst referee Mark Clattenburg only deemed it worthy of a yellow, and the Tigers accepted the charge and have now discovered their punishment.

"Hull City have been fined £20,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge and accepting the standard penalty," read a statement from the FA.

"In the 55th minute of the game against Arsenal on 11 February 2017, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, contrary to FA Rule E20 (a)."

The game also saw Hull fall behind to an Alexis Sanchez goal which replays showed should have been ruled out for a handball.

Referee Mark Clattenburg gestures during the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Clattenburg 'apologised' for Sanchez goal
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Mark Clattenburg, Lazar Markovic, Kieran Gibbs, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Hull City hit with £20,000 fine by Football Association
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City hit with Football Association charge
 Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Andrew Robertson: 'Marco Silva has transformed Hull City'
Clattenburg 'apologised' for Sanchez goalResult: Sanchez double gives Arsenal hard-fought winTeam News: Gibbs replaces Monreal for ArsenalLive Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City - as it happenedPreview: Arsenal vs. Hull City
Marco Silva: 'More improvement required'Dawson, Hernandez ruled out for HullArsene Wenger predicts "tough" Hull testHull fail in FIFA appeal to sign SaliburKeane "determined" to return "better"
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version