Generic team header for a rugby league team

Wigan Warriors

Shaun Wane hails "fantastic feeling" after World Club Challenge victory

Head coach Shaun Wane of Wigan speaks during a press conference after the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors at Langtree Park on April 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Shaun Wane airs his delight after seeing Wigan Warriors win a record fourth World Club Challenge with victory over Cronulla Sharks.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 19:45 UK

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane has heaped praise on his players following the victory over Cronulla Sharks to win a record fourth World Club Challenge.

The Cherry & Whites came out on top 22-6 at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a hat-trick of tries from Joe Burgess and one from Oliver Gildart.

Victory for Warriors also ensures a 2-0 World Club Series triumph for Super League sides over Australia's NRL, following on the back of Warrington Wolves' triumph against Brisbane Broncos on Saturday, and Wane feels it is a just reward for both English clubs.

"It's a fantastic feeling and I'm so pleased. The staff work hard but the players do their business out on the park," he told BBC Sport. "We did too much defending. I'm trying to stay positive and not think about how we played. I'm just glad to get the win.

"One thing we're good at in this country is looking for negatives. Let's be positive. Tony [Smith] did a great job with Warrington on Saturday and we won fair and square. Let's give Super League a pat on the back."

Wigan, who last lifted the cup in 1994, are the first English world champions since Leeds Rhinos in 2012.

Joe Burgess of Wigan celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try during the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors at Langtree Park on April 18, 2014
Read Next:
Warriors re-sign Joe Burgess
>
View our homepages for Shaun Wane, Joe Burgess, Oliver Gildart, Tony Smith, Rugby League
Your Comments
More Wigan Warriors News
Head coach Shaun Wane of Wigan speaks during a press conference after the Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors at Langtree Park on April 18, 2014
Shaun Wane hails "fantastic feeling" after World Club Challenge victory
 Wigan coach Shaun Wane during the Stobart Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium on March 23, 2012
Result: Wigan Warriors secure Super League crown
 Josh Charnley of Wigan Warriors gives instructions during the Tetley's Challenge Cup Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC at Wembley Stadium on August 24, 2013
Result: Wigan Warriors beat Castleford Tigers to book place in semi-finals
Nuuausala joins Wigan WarriorsWarriors re-sign Joe BurgessWigan ban Bateman for eight weeksResult: Warrington dominate WiganMichael McIlorum out until 2017
Hull KR sign Wigan prop James GreenwoodWane: 'Leeds deserve Grand Final win'Result: Leeds Rhinos defeat Wigan in Grand FinalResult: Wigan Warriors qualify for Grand FinalWigan Warriors sign Willie Isa
> Wigan Warriors Homepage


Super League TablePPTS
1Castleford Tigers12
2Wigan Warriors12
3Catalans Dragons12
4Hull FC12
5St Helens12
6Leeds Rhinos22
7Salford Red Devils22
8Widnes Vikings00
9Wakefield Trinity Wildcats10
10Warrington Wolves10
11Huddersfield Giants10
12Leigh Centurions20
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand