Shaun Wane airs his delight after seeing Wigan Warriors win a record fourth World Club Challenge with victory over Cronulla Sharks.

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane has heaped praise on his players following the victory over Cronulla Sharks to win a record fourth World Club Challenge.

The Cherry & Whites came out on top 22-6 at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of a hat-trick of tries from Joe Burgess and one from Oliver Gildart.

Victory for Warriors also ensures a 2-0 World Club Series triumph for Super League sides over Australia's NRL, following on the back of Warrington Wolves' triumph against Brisbane Broncos on Saturday, and Wane feels it is a just reward for both English clubs.

"It's a fantastic feeling and I'm so pleased. The staff work hard but the players do their business out on the park," he told BBC Sport. "We did too much defending. I'm trying to stay positive and not think about how we played. I'm just glad to get the win.

"One thing we're good at in this country is looking for negatives. Let's be positive. Tony [Smith] did a great job with Warrington on Saturday and we won fair and square. Let's give Super League a pat on the back."

Wigan, who last lifted the cup in 1994, are the first English world champions since Leeds Rhinos in 2012.