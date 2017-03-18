Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Jefferson Montero "determined" to help save Swansea City from relegation fight

Jefferson Montero of Swansea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on October 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero says that he is determined to get back on the pitch after injury and work towards ensuring the club's Premier League survival.
By , Reporter
Filed:

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has insisted that he is determined to get back on the pitch and help to secure his side's survival in the Premier League.

The Ecuadorian international has struggled for minutes this season following a number of injuries, but the 27-year-old made a return to action for the club's Under-23 side this week and has since stated that he is working hard to make himself available for manager Paul Clement.

"Mentally I am strong. I'm determined to fight my way back into the first-team frame and play my part in helping the club secure its Premier League status," said Montero, according to the Daily Star.

"I felt good on Monday night. I have worked hard on the training ground and felt strong going into the game.

"There is obviously a big difference between training and playing, but the hour has given me a lot of confidence to push for a first-team place again. It's been a very difficult season for me."

The Swans currently find themselves in 16th place in the league standings with three points keeping them above the relegation zone.

A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Read Next:
Silva, Clement unhappy with state of pitch
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Jefferson Montero, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Jefferson Montero of Swansea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on October 4, 2015
Jefferson Montero "determined" to help save Swansea City from relegation fight
 Eidur Gudjohnsen of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on March 24, 2004
Report: Swansea City to sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen
 Angel Rangel in action for Swansea on November 29, 2014
Swansea City defender Angel Rangel reveals broken metatarsal
Silva, Clement unhappy with state of pitchPaul Clement: 'We were not good enough'Result: Niasse brace earns Hull vital win over SwanseaTeam News: Davies on bench for HullLive Commentary: Hull City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happened
Gylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'Narsingh: 'Clement gives me confidence'Markovic: 'Home support is important'Clement: 'Llorente a key player for Swans'Clement: 'Nine teams in relegation battle'
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 