Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has insisted that he is determined to get back on the pitch and help to secure his side's survival in the Premier League.

The Ecuadorian international has struggled for minutes this season following a number of injuries, but the 27-year-old made a return to action for the club's Under-23 side this week and has since stated that he is working hard to make himself available for manager Paul Clement.

"Mentally I am strong. I'm determined to fight my way back into the first-team frame and play my part in helping the club secure its Premier League status," said Montero, according to the Daily Star.

"I felt good on Monday night. I have worked hard on the training ground and felt strong going into the game.

"There is obviously a big difference between training and playing, but the hour has given me a lot of confidence to push for a first-team place again. It's been a very difficult season for me."

The Swans currently find themselves in 16th place in the league standings with three points keeping them above the relegation zone.