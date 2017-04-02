Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side missed injured top-scorer Fernando Llorente during their 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

The Spaniard, who has 11 Premier League goals for the Swans this season, was sidelined with an ankle injury and in his absence neither side could find a breakthrough as the relegation strugglers were forced to share a point apiece.

It could have been different had Swansea been awarded a late penalty for a handball against Adam Forshaw, and Clement believes that referee Bobby Madley got the decision wrong.

"I didn't see it in real time, when it hit the player the reaction of my players was 'let's go and take the corner'. But having looked back at it, he clearly comes out with his arms and that doesn't look like a natural position to me. When you look at it in slow motion it looks like a penalty," he told reporters.

"It would have been harsh if we'd lost that game on the chances we created. We just couldn't get over the line. We do miss Llorente as he's a big focal point for us.

"That's not to say Jordan Ayew didn't play well, and he gives us a different dynamic. But when you're crossing a lot of balls into the box Llorente is a miss. We're hoping he will be back against Tottenham on Wednesday, it's achievable."

The result leaves Swansea one point clear of the relegation zone.