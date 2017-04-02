Apr 2, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-0
Middlesbrough

Fer (16'), Mawson (58')
FT

Fabio (22'), Negredo (70'), Gestede (79')

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City missed Fernando Llorente'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side missed injured top-scorer Fernando Llorente during their 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that his side missed injured top-scorer Fernando Llorente during this afternoon's 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough.

The Spaniard, who has 11 Premier League goals for the Swans this season, was sidelined with an ankle injury and in his absence neither side could find a breakthrough as the relegation strugglers were forced to share a point apiece.

It could have been different had Swansea been awarded a late penalty for a handball against Adam Forshaw, and Clement believes that referee Bobby Madley got the decision wrong.

"I didn't see it in real time, when it hit the player the reaction of my players was 'let's go and take the corner'. But having looked back at it, he clearly comes out with his arms and that doesn't look like a natural position to me. When you look at it in slow motion it looks like a penalty," he told reporters.

"It would have been harsh if we'd lost that game on the chances we created. We just couldn't get over the line. We do miss Llorente as he's a big focal point for us.

"That's not to say Jordan Ayew didn't play well, and he gives us a different dynamic. But when you're crossing a lot of balls into the box Llorente is a miss. We're hoping he will be back against Tottenham on Wednesday, it's achievable."

The result leaves Swansea one point clear of the relegation zone.

Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Clement "disappointed" by Boro draw
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Fernando Llorente, Adam Forshaw, Bobby Madley, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City missed Fernando Llorente'
 Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore runs with the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on April 2, 2017
Result: Swansea City, Middlesbrough play out goalless draw
Clement "disappointed" by Boro drawTeam News: Fernando Llorente absent for SwanseaSigurdsson: 'Swansea in good hands under Clement'Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'Taylor facing further punishment from FIFA
Clement: 'Sigurdsson is underrated'Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?Sigurdsson dreams of playing for "big club"Everton 'face Gylfi Sigurdsson battle'Clement: 'Swansea were not good enough'
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 