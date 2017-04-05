Result: Tottenham Hotspur score three late goals to break Swansea City hearts

Three late Tottenham Hotspur goals help Mauricio Pochettino's charges to a 3-1 win over Swansea City in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City have fallen to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, who scored three late goals to snatch victory in Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium. More to follow.

