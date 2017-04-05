Swansea City have fallen to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, who scored three late goals to snatch victory in Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|30
|23
|3
|4
|62
|24
|38
|72
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|30
|19
|8
|3
|60
|22
|38
|65
|3
|Liverpool
|31
|17
|9
|5
|66
|39
|27
|60
|4
|Manchester CityMan City
|30
|17
|7
|6
|57
|34
|23
|58
|5
|Arsenal
|29
|16
|6
|7
|61
|36
|25
|54
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|29
|14
|12
|3
|43
|24
|19
|54
|7
|Everton
|31
|14
|9
|8
|53
|34
|19
|51
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|31
|12
|8
|11
|39
|40
|-1
|44
|9
|Southampton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|36
|37
|-1
|37
|10
|Watford
|30
|10
|7
|13
|36
|48
|-12
|37
|11
|Leicester CityLeicester
|30
|10
|6
|14
|37
|47
|-10
|36
|12
|Stoke CityStoke
|31
|9
|9
|13
|33
|45
|-12
|36
|13
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|8
|14
|44
|56
|-12
|35
|14
|Burnley
|31
|10
|5
|16
|32
|44
|-12
|35
|15
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|31
|9
|6
|16
|41
|57
|-16
|33
|16
|Crystal Palace
|30
|9
|4
|17
|39
|50
|-11
|31
|17
|Hull City
|31
|8
|6
|17
|32
|61
|-29
|30
|18
|Swansea CitySwansea
|31
|8
|4
|19
|37
|66
|-29
|28
|19
|Middlesbrough
|30
|4
|11
|15
|22
|37
|-15
|23
|20
|Sunderland
|30
|5
|5
|20
|24
|53
|-29
|20
