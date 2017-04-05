Meanwhile, Spurs could blow the title race wide open and find themselves just four points behind table-topping Chelsea should they claim all three points in Wales and the Blues lose in their fixture against Manchester City.

The Swans are fighting for their top-flight lives and, with fellow strugglers Hull City and Middlesbrough facing each other on the same matchday, will be hoping to pull further away from the bottom three.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Liberty Stadium.

7.35pm Meanwhile, this is Pochettino's take on the fixture: "We reduced the gap by three points but it's still a big gap, seven is a massive difference. For us it's about being focused and trying to improve on last season in terms of numbers. Nothing is impossible in football and that is our idea, our philosophy."

7.32pm With just under 15 minutes until the start of the game, here is what both managers have had to say ahead of kickoff. Paul Clement told reporters: "(Spurs) have been challenging for the last couple of seasons and Mauricio Pochettino has done a really good job. He has a good, young squad who play exciting football. The Chelsea result at the weekend has probably given them belief that they can take the title race right to the end of the season. I think it will be an interesting game for us. They will want to win here and we need points too."

7.30pm Christian Eriksen, who starts tonight, has been directly involved in nine goals in his six Premier League games against Swansea - five goals and four assists - more than he has against any other side in the competition.

7.28pm Both sides have scored in all five previous Premier League meetings against each other at the Liberty.

7.26pm Swansea's last league victory over Tottenham was a 2-0 win in the old Division One back in 1982.

7.24pm Of all the teams that Spurs have faced more than 10 times in the Premier League, they have their highest win rate (82 percent) and goals-per-game average (2.6) against the Swans.

7.22pm HEAD TO HEAD: Swansea have never managed to beat Tottenham in 11 previous attempts in the Premier League, drawing two and losing nine of those encounters.

7.19pm 26 - Tottenham (26) have won more points in 2017 than any other Premier League team (W8 D2 L1). Challengers. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 3, 2017



7.16pm With Spurs having hit top form this calendar year and boasting an eagerness - and more experience - to make up for last season's ultimately futile title chase, the North Londoners are not to be discounted in the race for the championship this season.

7.13pm Incredible how quickly things can change in football. For the last few months, Chelsea have effectively been champions-elect, seemingly steamrolling their way through every fixture, but last week, a shock 2-1 home loss to Crystal Palace saw the Blues' invulnerability come shattering down, and tonight, Antonio Conte's charges have to navigate a difficult game against Manchester City. If things go Spurs's way tonight, the gap will be cut to just four points and Chelsea will have been dealt a damaging psychological blow in losing back-to-back games in the league.

7.10pm Worryingly for Swansea, club top scorer Fernando Llorente is not in the squad, having missed Sunday's game against Middlesbrough with an ankle injury and failed a late test ahead of tonight's fixture.

7.08pm Interestingly, Swansea will field four former Tottenham players from the start (Routledge, Kyle Naughton, Tom Carroll and Gylfi Sigurdsson), while Spurs boast two former Swans among their ranks this evening (Vorm and Ben Davies).

7.06pm Obviously news of Lloris's omission will perplex and worry Spurs fans, but Pochettino has told reporters that "Hugo started to feel unwell after lunch so stayed at the hotel. He is not ready to play."

7.04pm Kyle Walker is back having been rested at Turf Moor, while Mousa Dembele, Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son also return to the starting line-up. The outfield men who make way are Kieran Trippier, Victor Wanyama, Harry Winks and Vincent Janssen.

7.02pm Meanwhile, there is a surprising change made by Mauricio Pochettino as goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris is out of the squad, with Michel Vorm getting the nod in between the sticks in one of five changes made to the team which won 2-0 at Burnley.

7.00pm Just one change by Clement from the goalless home draw with Boro going into tonight's game as Luciano Narsingh drops to the bench, with his spot in the starting XI taken by Wayne Routledge.

6.58pm SPURS SUBS: Janssen, Nkoudou, Trippier, Onomah, Wimmer, Pau Lopez, Carter-Vickers

6.57pm SWANSEA SUBS: Amat, Ki, Nordfeldt, Montero, Narsingh, Kingsley, McBurnie

6.56pm SPURS STARTING XI: Vorm, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Son

6.55pm SWANSEA STARTING XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Routledge, Ayew, Sigurdsson

6.53pm Without further ado, let's bring you the team news from the Liberty Stadium.

6.51pm It's a crucial fixture for Swansea too. Paul Clement's charges currently sit just one point outside the relegation zone, and with two of the bottom three - Hull City and Middlesbrough - facing off tonight, the Swans are in urgent need of a win to avoid being potentially dragged back into trouble.

6.49pm With the Blues facing a tricky fixture against Manchester City tonight, there is every chance that Spurs could end the day just four points off top spot with eight games still to go.

6.47pm Today could potentially prove to be a crucial moment in the title race, with Spurs going into the game at the Liberty Stadium seven points behind table-topping Chelsea.