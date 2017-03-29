Ben Davies insists that there is "no better place to be" than Tottenham Hotspur, having enjoyed an extended run in the team at full-back in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has insisted that committing his future to the club for the long term was made easier following a conversation with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Wales international put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at White Hart Lane in January, becoming the 13th senior player to do so since the start of the season.

Davies, who will now remain in place in North London until 2021, was linked with a surprise move to Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window, but the versatile defensive option is happy with the decision made after being given an extended run in the side.

"All you want to do is play and at the moment I'm having a nice run," he told reporters. "Speaking to the manager, it's all about improving as a player first and foremost. He said he wanted to keep me, so there were no doubts about signing.

"I'm improving as a player with the manager we've got so there is no better place to be. I've played in a three with Wales and then wing-back at Spurs and I'm probably more comfortable playing in the inside three. But if the manager wants me to play there, I'll do a job wherever. I think I've put a decent shift in."

Davies is currently filling in for Danny Rose, who is still recovering from a knee ligament problem and is doubtful to face Burnley this weekend.