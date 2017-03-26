Eric Dier acknowledges that Dele Alli only has himself to blame for being handed a three-game European ban, but expects his teammate to learn his lesson.

Eric Dier has backed Tottenham Hotspur and England teammate Dele Alli to become an even better player once he has matured and learned from past mistakes.

The 20-year-old was handed a three-game ban by UEFA this week for his reckless challenge on Brecht Dejaegere in the Lilywhites' 2-2 Europa League draw with Gent.

Dier, who recently talked up his "beautiful" partnership with Alli on the field, is confident that his compatriot will use the suspension as a chance to turn a corner and cut out his disciplinary issues.

"Dele is young and will learn from that mistake," he is quoted as saying by talkSPORT. "He knows it was a mistake. How many 20-year-olds have made mistakes? I am sure he will learn from it. I don't want to see him lose that edge and I don't think he should. That is what makes him great.

"I don't think you have ever heard [Mauricio Pochettino] saying he would take it out of him. Dele's a great player, you all know that. We're going to miss him like any team would but that's football, these things happen and there will be someone else ready to take his chance and take the opportunity."

Alli also missed the final three games of last season's domestic campaign after being punished for punching West Bromwich Albion's Claudio Yacob in the stomach.