Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has said that his side are fully focused on catching Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea's shock home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday breathed new life into the battle at the top of the table, with Spurs closing the gap to seven points courtesy of their win over Burnley.

Antonio Conte's side host Manchester City this evening knowing that another defeat could leave them only four points clear should Tottenham beat Swansea City, and Eriksen is confident that his side have learned from the mistakes of last season, when they tailed off in the closing stages of the campaign to eventually finish third.

When asked whether this season could go the same way as last, Eriksen told reporters: "I hope not. I think we are doing everything we can, and I think we do not want to be in that situation again. I hope we have learned, and I think we have learned, from that situation. And I think we will put ourselves up better than last season.

"On paper we still have a chance, but we know there is a lot in between. Nine games to go, nine very exciting games to go. If you lose some you are out of it, if you win some you are right in it. So of course it will be very tight.

"I think we are taking one game at a time, and then we will see. In our world at the moment we are focused on getting closer to Chelsea. We still have a few games to go."

Tottenham have not been crowned champions of England since 1961.