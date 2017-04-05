Christian Eriksen focused on catching Chelsea in Premier League title race

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen insists that his side are fully focused on closing the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Chelsea's shock home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday breathed new life into the battle at the top of the table, with Spurs closing the gap to seven points courtesy of their win over Burnley.

Antonio Conte's side host Manchester City this evening knowing that another defeat could leave them only four points clear should Tottenham beat Swansea City, and Eriksen is confident that his side have learned from the mistakes of last season, when they tailed off in the closing stages of the campaign to eventually finish third.

When asked whether this season could go the same way as last, Eriksen told reporters: "I hope not. I think we are doing everything we can, and I think we do not want to be in that situation again. I hope we have learned, and I think we have learned, from that situation. And I think we will put ourselves up better than last season.

"On paper we still have a chance, but we know there is a lot in between. Nine games to go, nine very exciting games to go. If you lose some you are out of it, if you win some you are right in it. So of course it will be very tight.

"I think we are taking one game at a time, and then we will see. In our world at the moment we are focused on getting closer to Chelsea. We still have a few games to go."

Tottenham have not been crowned champions of England since 1961.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 