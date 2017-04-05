Jamie Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge departure

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that it would be "better for everyone" if Daniel Sturridge left the club at the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted that he would be "surprised" if Daniel Sturridge stayed at the club this summer.

The 27-year-old has again struggled with injuries this season, but even when he has been fit and available he has often been limited to substitute appearances, with Jurgen Klopp preferring Roberto Firmino as his central striker.

Sturridge has been linked with the likes of West Ham United and Newcastle United in recent weeks, and Carragher believes that it could be best for all parties if he left Anfield at the end of the season.

"I don't think Daniel Sturridge has ever been a Jurgen Klopp-type of player. When everyone has been fit he's never really played. He's got injury problems which is an issue but I'll probably be surprised if he's there next season. It might be better for everyone if he moves on and tries to rejuvenate his career because he had a brilliant start to his Liverpool career; him and [Luis] Suarez were devastating. But it just seems to have tailed off now," he told Newsweek.

"Injuries are obviously a problem. All players are different and some can't handle the rigours of Premier League football and the training and the intensity of it—and that certainly looks the case at the moment with Daniel. Some people need to be 100% fit to play, physically and mentally, and that's something for Daniel because when he does play, he's devastating.

"He's so sharp. And the one worry is that he loses that pace or sharpness because of the injuries, and when you see him play now you just fear for him in that way. If you're going to play week in week out, it may have to be a level down. But he certainly has the quality to play for [a club like] Tottenham, there's no doubt about that. It's whether he's got the injury record and then you've got [Dele] Alli and [Harry] Kane, which isn't a bad front two.

"You just hope he can get a really good pre-season behind him and really go in firing, because I think when Daniel Sturridge was at his best two or three years ago I think he was the best English striker out there. Now, he's fallen down the pecking order because he hasn't been playing, but if he could get back to those levels, he's right in there in the England team and England squad."

Sturridge has made just five Premier League starts for Liverpool this season, the most recent of which came in January.

Should Daniel Sturridge leave Liverpool this summer?

Yes
No
Yes
77.8%
No
22.2%
Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal 'to open Wilshere contract talks'
>
View our homepages for Jamie Carragher, Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Luis Suarez, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Manchester United easier to play against than Liverpool'
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho is world class'
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool star Sadio Mane 'to undergo surgery on knee injury'
Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exitCoutinho eyeing "greatness" with LiverpoolKlopp: 'Sturridge will be very important'Report: Liverpool in hunt for HernandezEmre Can has "full body bruise"
West Ham show interest in Liverpool winger?Preview: Liverpool vs. BournemouthJurgen Klopp targeting attacking firepowerKlopp unhappy with Koeman remarksKlopp worried about long-term Mane layoff
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Sports Mole logo
Abdoulaye Doucoure: 'Pressure will be on Tottenham Hotspur'
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Jamie Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge departure
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Luke Shaw 'desperate to join Tottenham Hotspur'
Eriksen focused on catching ChelseaDe Bruyne: 'Man City still in title race'Harry Winks ruled out for rest of seasonPreview: Swansea City vs. Tottenham HotspurPochettino: 'Winks likely to miss rest of season'
Pochettino: Seven points "a massive difference"Lloris: 'Top-four spot is primary goal'Pochettino: 'We must learn from last season'Erik Lamela undergoes successful surgeryHarry Winks hospitalised with ankle injury
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More West Ham United News
Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Arsenal 'to open Jack Wilshere contract talks'
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Jamie Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge departure
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Michail Antonio turns down West Ham United's initial contract offer?
Antonio, Reid 'offered new West Ham deals'West Ham show interest in Liverpool winger?Slaven Bilic coy on Wilshere rumoursBilic: 'Arsenal can be vulnerable'Bilic: 'I already know the board back me'
Preview: Arsenal vs. West Ham UnitedPL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?Diafra Sakho: "I am ready to play"West Ham give Bilic vote of confidenceReport: West Ham interested in Jack Wilshere
> West Ham United Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Jamie Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge departure
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United, Aston Villa track Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel?
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Newcastle United 'plotting £12m summer bid for Harry Maguire'
Rafael Benitez: 'We must concentrate'Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'West Ham United keeping eye on Benitez?Saiss: 'FA did their job with Shelvey'Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?
Newcastle 'target two top strikers'Newcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?Newcastle 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'Trio withdraw from Scotland squadSteven Taylor launches attack on Sunderland
> Newcastle United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 