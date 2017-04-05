Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Result: Hull City out of drop zone after six-goal thriller

Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City win a six-goal thriller against Middlesbrough to move out of the bottom three in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 22:12 UK

Hull City moved out of the Premier League relegation zone and maintained their recent unbeaten home form under Marco Silva with a 4-2 win over fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

The Tigers had made a strong start, but fell behind when Adama Traore's wayward shot was turned into the net by Alvaro Negredo after five minutes.

Hull managed to respond quickly and equalised when Ben Gibson failed clearance allowed Lazar Markovic to score from close range.

The hosts continued to press Boro, who had come into the game with one of the best defences in the division and Hull took the lead on 27 minutes after Oumar Niasse found space to shoot in the penalty area and the Everton loanee was able to tuck his shot into the left corner.

Six minutes later and City looked to be out of sight when Abel Hernandez scored after converting Kamil Grosicki cross from close range.

However, Boro pulled a goal back on the stroke of half time through Marten de Roon, although replays showed to the midfielder to be two yards offside.

Victor Valdes kept his side in the contest as he saved Alfred N'Diaye's effort just before the half.

Hull continued to press, however, and made sure of the points on 70 minutes when Andrew Robertson's cross was headed home at the far post by Harry Maguire.

The result means the Tigers are two points outside the drop zone and seven points ahead of Middlesbrough.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
