New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hull City fail in FIFA appeal to sign Yannis Salibur from Guingamp

Guingamp's French midfielder Yannis Salibur (R) vies for the ball against Saint-Etienne's French defender Ronael Pierre Gabriel (L) during the French L1 football match AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Guingamp on November 29, 2015, at the Geoffroy Guichard Stad
© Getty Images
Hull City confirm that they have failed in their attempt to sign French forward Yannis Salibur from Ligue 1 side Guingamp.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 21:11 UK

Hull City have confirmed that they were unable to complete the signing of Yannis Salibur from Ligue 1 side Guingamp.

The Tigers agreed a reported £9m fee for the 26-year-old on transfer deadline day but a delay in processing the paperwork meant that it did not go through in time.

Hull appealed to world football governing body FIFA but, on Wednesday, they confirmed on their Twitter account that they failed in their attempt to have the transfer sanctioned.

Marco Silva nevertheless enjoyed a productive January transfer window, which included the permanent signing of Poland winger Kamil Grosicki and loan deals for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia and Villarreal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye.

Hull sit 18th in the Premier League table, just one point from safety, and face Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Silva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalp
>
View our homepages for Yannis Salibur, Marco Silva, Alfred N'Diaye, Kamil Grosicki, Andrea Ranocchia, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Guingamp's French midfielder Yannis Salibur (R) vies for the ball against Saint-Etienne's French defender Ronael Pierre Gabriel (L) during the French L1 football match AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Guingamp on November 29, 2015, at the Geoffroy Guichard Stad
Hull City fail in FIFA appeal to sign Yannis Salibur from Guingamp
 Manchester United's English striker William Keane vies with Blackburn Rovers' Scottish defender Grant Hanley during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England
Will Keane "determined" to return "better than ever"
 Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech offers support to Ryan Mason
Maguire wants three points from ArsenalSilva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalpResult: Liverpool's miserable 2017 gathers paceTeam News: Mane starts for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool - as it happened
Hull manager Marco Silva bans days offPreview: Hull City vs. LiverpoolSilva pleased with "important" pointKlopp "impressed" by Marco SilvaSilva: 'We deserved Man Utd point'
> Hull City Homepage
More Guingamp News
Guingamp's French midfielder Yannis Salibur (R) vies for the ball against Saint-Etienne's French defender Ronael Pierre Gabriel (L) during the French L1 football match AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Guingamp on November 29, 2015, at the Geoffroy Guichard Stad
Hull City fail in FIFA appeal to sign Yannis Salibur from Guingamp
 Montpellier's French midfielder Morgan Sanson (L) vies with Guingamp's French midfielder Nicolas Benezet during the French L1 football match between Montpellier and Guingamp, at the La Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France, on December 12, 2015.
Result: Montpellier HSC edge past 10-man Guingamp in Ligue 1 clash
 Guingamp's French midfielder Julien Cardy (L) vies with Bordeaux's French midfielder Nicolas Maurice-Belay during the French L1 football match between Bordeaux Girondines and EA Guincamp on December 6, 2015 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, so
Result: Cedric Yambere clinches win for Bordeaux
Result: N'Gog brace hands Reims winResult: Late goals see Saint-Etienne win wellResult: Guingamp beat Ajaccio in extra timeResult: Salibur strike seals Guingamp winResult: Caen hold on to climb to second
Result: Moukandjo brace denies GuingampCoupe de la Ligue roundup: Lorient edge past MontpellierResult: Ajaccio, Guingamp match abandonedResult: Angers, Guingamp play out goalless drawResult: Guingamp, Lille share a point each
> Guingamp Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand