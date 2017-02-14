Crowd generic

Hull City

Andrew Robertson: 'Marco Silva has transformed Hull City'

Andrew Robertson for Hull on October 4, 2014
Hull City defender Andrew Robertson says that boss Marco Silva has been "brilliant" since his arrival at the KCOM Stadium.
Hull City defender Andrew Robertson has heaped praise on boss Marco Silva for the impact he has had since his arrival at the club.

Silva was brought in as a replacement for Mike Phelan at the start of 2017, and since his arrival he has won four times from nine matches and recorded a draw away at Manchester United.

The Tigers succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend but having had more possession than their hosts, Robertson has revealed the change in mentality since Silva took his place in the dugout.

The 22-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "At half time in the changing room [1-0 down after Alexis Sanchez goal scored with his hand], the manager was saying 'Come on, we can still do this' and getting us going. He felt that we could still win the game, never mind draw.

"It's just a different mentality now. Everyone has bought into what he's doing. It's only been five or six weeks, but it's been brilliant. Personally he's helped me massively. I feel like I'm really seeing the rewards now and I think he's done that with a lot of players."

Despite their resurgence, Hull still sit one point below safety in the standings.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City hit with FA charge
Hull City hit with Football Association charge
