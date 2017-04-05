Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Live Commentary: Hull City vs. Middlesbrough

Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Hull City and fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 19:34 UK

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the relegation six-pointer between Hull City and Middlesbrough.

The Tigers have improved since Marco Silva took charge of the Humberside outfit, winning four of their five Premier League games at the KCOM Stadium in that time.

However, Middlesbrough are enduring their worst run of the season, having failed to win in their last 12 and without an away league victory since August.

Please note that kickoff is at 7.45pm.


7.30pmSilva, however, is demanding a high level of intensity from his players.

He is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We have a game against one of our direct opponents and we have be at 100% to win this game.

"The system we play is not the most important thing. Our intensity and performance is the most important factor."


7.23pmBoro have also lost their last two league games against the Tigers, but have never lost three-in-a-row. However, despite the statistics, Agnew is in a positive mood:

He told reporters: "A win does change everything, and that's what we need. It's a huge challenge and an exciting fixture. We've had limited time on the grass, but the preparation from the final whistle at Swansea has been terrific and I can feel the players are in a good place.

"I'm quietly confident and so are the players. They'll be fully focused going into the game."


7.18pmDespite Middlesbrough's run of late, there is a chance for them to turn that around before the end of this month. Steve Agnew's side face a number of the teams around them, including local rivals Sunderland. What price a great escape? Some bookmakers have the Teesiders 1/12 to drop into the Championship.

7.12pmThat said, Hull will be in no mood to lose today...



7.11pmFor Boro, the task of staying up is becoming increasingly difficult. They currently lie five points adrift of safety and the last victory came on December 17 at Swansea. However, the problem has been in the final third of the pitch rather than in defence. Indeed, their backline is still the fifth best in the division.

7.03pmFor Hull, Tom Huddlestone is still suspended and Evandro is not ready to return following a lengthy layoff. However, the Tigers will have the likes of Kamil Grosicki in midfield, the experienced Andrea Ranocchia, as well as Abel Hernandez in attack.

7.00pmSo, Stewart Downing will make his 400th Premier League appearance this evening (his 203rd for Boro). Gaston Ramirez misses out with an ankle injury. The Teesiders injury list already includes Calum Chambers, Fabio and George Friend. Negredo and Gestede will lead the line for the visitors.

6.56pmHULL CITY XI: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson, Grosicki, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic, Niasse, Hernandez

HULL SUBS: Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Henriksen, Marshall, Goebel

BORO XI: Valdes, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Husband, Traore, Clayton, De Roon, Downing, Negredo, Gestede

BORO SUBS: Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guzan, Stuani, Bamford, Guedioura, Forshaw


6.52pmWithout further ado, let's look at the team news from Humberside...

6.51pmDefeat for Boro and it could be goodbye to their hopes of top-flight survival. As well as the game at the KCOM, Bournemouth, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Swansea are in action this evening and we will keep up-to-date with all the goings on at the bottom as it happens.

6.48pmIndeed, Silva has not lost a home game as a coach for three, stretching back to his time in Portugal with Estoril. However, City remain in the bottom three, albeit only a point behind Swansea going into tonight's games.

6.45pmGood evening and welcome to a crucial evening in the fight for Premier League survival as Hull City welcome Middlesbrough. Tigers coach Marco Silva will be looking to extend his side's good run at home, while Boro caretaker boss Steve Agnew is still searching for a first win in charge.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
