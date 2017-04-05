Live Commentary: Hull City vs. Middlesbrough

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the relegation six-pointer between Hull City and Middlesbrough.
The Tigers have improved since Marco Silva took charge of the Humberside outfit, winning four of their five Premier League games at the KCOM Stadium in that time.
However, Middlesbrough are enduring their worst run of the season, having failed to win in their last 12 and without an away league victory since August.
Please note that kickoff is at 7.45pm.
He is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We have a game against one of our direct opponents and we have be at 100% to win this game.
"The system we play is not the most important thing. Our intensity and performance is the most important factor."
He told reporters: "A win does change everything, and that's what we need. It's a huge challenge and an exciting fixture. We've had limited time on the grass, but the preparation from the final whistle at Swansea has been terrific and I can feel the players are in a good place.
"I'm quietly confident and so are the players. They'll be fully focused going into the game."
39 - Marco Silva has not lost any of his last 39 home league games as a manager (W32 D7 L0 - Estoril, Sporting, Olympiakos & Hull). Castle. pic.twitter.com/5uFjmKbH8i— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 5 April 2017
HULL SUBS: Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Henriksen, Marshall, Goebel
BORO XI: Valdes, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Husband, Traore, Clayton, De Roon, Downing, Negredo, Gestede
BORO SUBS: Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guzan, Stuani, Bamford, Guedioura, Forshaw