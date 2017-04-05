Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Team News: Evandro named on Hull City bench, Middlesbrough make three changes

Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Evandro is named on Hull City's bench after recovering from a calf injury, while Middlesbrough make three changes for tonight's clash.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Evandro has been named on Hull City's bench after recovering from a calf injury, while Middlesbrough have made three changes for tonight's clash at the KCOM Stadium.

The midfielder has not featured since February due to injury, but could make an appearance this evening as Marco Silva's side try to beat the drop.

One change has been made to the first XI, with Kamil Grosicki coming into the side and Curtis Davies misses out altogether.

Meanwhile, Boro caretaker boss Steve Agnew has made three alterations to his team with Dani Ayala, James Husband and Rudy Gestede coming into the fray.

Fabio, Bernardo Espinosa and Gaston Ramirez are the ones to miss out.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; Grosicki, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic; Niasse, Hernandez
Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Henriksen, Evandro

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Husband; Traore, Clayton, de Roon, Downing; Negredo, Gestede
Subs: Guzan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Forshaw, Bamford, Stuani

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Silva: 'Hull must be perfect to beat Boro'
