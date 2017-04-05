Evandro is named on Hull City's bench after recovering from a calf injury, while Middlesbrough make three changes for tonight's clash.

Evandro has been named on Hull City's bench after recovering from a calf injury, while Middlesbrough have made three changes for tonight's clash at the KCOM Stadium.

The midfielder has not featured since February due to injury, but could make an appearance this evening as Marco Silva's side try to beat the drop.

One change has been made to the first XI, with Kamil Grosicki coming into the side and Curtis Davies misses out altogether.

Meanwhile, Boro caretaker boss Steve Agnew has made three alterations to his team with Dani Ayala, James Husband and Rudy Gestede coming into the fray.

Fabio, Bernardo Espinosa and Gaston Ramirez are the ones to miss out.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; Grosicki, N'Diaye, Clucas, Markovic; Niasse, Hernandez

Subs: Marshall, Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Dawson, Henriksen, Evandro

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Husband; Traore, Clayton, de Roon, Downing; Negredo, Gestede

Subs: Guzan, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Guedioura, Forshaw, Bamford, Stuani

