West Ham United are reportedly interested in securing the signing of Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic during the summer.

Markovic is currently on loan at Hull City after falling down the pecking order at Anfield, but his performances for the Tigers has allegedly led to him interesting other Premier League clubs.

According to The Sun, Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has identified the Serbian attacker as one of his preferred signings ahead of next season, should he keep his job at the London Stadium.

However, it remains to be seen whether he and the club will be prepared to meet Liverpool's valuation, which is said to be in the region of £16m.

Markovic has made eight appearances in all competitions for Hull since moving to the KCOM Stadium in January.