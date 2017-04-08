Liverpool in line for Joe Allen bonus?

Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly in line to pocket £500,000 should Stoke City finish in the top half of the Premier League this season as part of last summer's transfer deal for Joe Allen.


Saturday, April 8, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly in line to receive a bonus from Stoke City should the Potters finish in the top half of the Premier League this season.

The Reds sold midfielder Joe Allen to Mark Hughes's side last July for a fee of £13m, bringing to an end the 24-year-old's four-year stint at Anfield.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool inserted a clause in Allen's deal that will see them pocket an additional £500,000 if Stoke finish in the top 10 this season.

Allen has impressed with his performances for the Midlands side this season, scoring six Premier League goals to rank as the club's top scorer.

Stoke, who face Jurgen Klopp's side at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon, are currently 12th in the table after a run of three straight defeats.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes






