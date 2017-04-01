Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Mark Hughes plays down Glenn Whelan, Joe Allen bust-up

Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes refutes reports of any lingering animosity between Glenn Whelan and Joe Allen following their clash during the international break.
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 18:38 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has insisted that there are no problems between Glenn Whelan and Joe Allen after they clashed during the international break.

The pair were involved in a feisty World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Wales which ended 0-0 in a match overshadowed by a horrific injury suffered by Seamus Coleman.

Despite the two midfielders squaring up to each other during the game, Hughes shrugged off the incident and insisted that his desire to win was no different during his playing days.

"I would go up against my granny if she was in the opposition!" the Welshman told reporters.

"They are teammates who enjoy each other's company but as international rivals... I've got no problem. They were in the same group yesterday, talking and chatting and no problems at all."

Stoke take on champions Leicester City on Saturday looking to end the Foxes' four-match winning streak.

Neil Taylor in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
