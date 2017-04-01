Stoke City manager Mark Hughes refutes reports of any lingering animosity between Glenn Whelan and Joe Allen following their clash during the international break.

The pair were involved in a feisty World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Wales which ended 0-0 in a match overshadowed by a horrific injury suffered by Seamus Coleman.

Despite the two midfielders squaring up to each other during the game, Hughes shrugged off the incident and insisted that his desire to win was no different during his playing days.

"I would go up against my granny if she was in the opposition!" the Welshman told reporters.

"They are teammates who enjoy each other's company but as international rivals... I've got no problem. They were in the same group yesterday, talking and chatting and no problems at all."

Stoke take on champions Leicester City on Saturday looking to end the Foxes' four-match winning streak.