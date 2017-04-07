General view of Britannia Stadium

Stoke City

Mark Hughes: 'Saido Berahino still getting up to speed'

Stoke City's Saido Berahino grabs the arm of referee Neil Swarbrick during the Premier League match against Manchester City on March 8, 2017
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes that his side may have to wait until next season before they see the best of January signing Saido Berahino.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that his side may not see the best of January signing Saido Berahino until next season.

The 23-year-old ended a troubled period at West Bromwich Albion when he joined the Potters during the last transfer window, but he is yet to open his account for his new club and last scored a Premier League goal in February 2016.

Hughes is hopeful that Berahino can rediscover his scoring touch before the end of the current campaign, but believes that next season will be when he begins to make a real impact.

"Next season is when we feel Saido will have the maximum impact for us - he hasn't played a lot of football this year and it is always difficult coming in in the January transfer window," he told reporters.

"He is still getting up to speed, but these games are invaluable in terms of next year and understanding what we're about. I feel we will see a marked difference in terms of his impact in games.

"I think he's integrated into the squad really well, but clearly we want him to get him off and running and scoring goals before the end of the season because that will be good for him."

Berahino has failed to score in his last 21 league appearances.

Giannelli Imbula in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Hughes unhappy with Giannelli Imbula form
