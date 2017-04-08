Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'Stoke City always a difficult side to play'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp claims that Stoke City have little left to play for in the Premier League this season, but is still wary of their threat ahead of this weekend's meeting.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 13:55 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expecting a tough afternoon when his side take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds head to Staffordshire on the back of a mixed run of form, having been held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth last time out to see their recent momentum come to a halt.

Stoke have endured a disappointing run, meanwhile, losing three matches in a row to drop into mid-table obscurity, with Klopp claiming that the Potters now have little left to play for in the remaining weeks.

"They are a good team," he told reporters. "[They have had] different performances obviously, not the best results but are still really good and always difficult to play.

"Stoke isn't an easy place to be, everyone knows that. We have analysed, we don't know about their lineup but their style of play is pretty clear. Most of the things are clear.

"They are one of two or three teams that don't fight for one thing or another. They are in a comfortable situation."

Liverpool have won six of their last seven league meetings with Stoke, with the exception being the 6-1 thrashing on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

Football Association conucillor Peter Coates during the Premier League match between Fulham and Stoke City on February 11, 2012
Read Next:
Stoke seeking compensation from Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Stoke City always a difficult side to play'
 Football Association conucillor Peter Coates during the Premier League match between Fulham and Stoke City on February 11, 2012
Stoke City seeking compensation from Liverpool in tapping-up row
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Liverpool
Klopp: 'Liverpool can deal with Mane loss'Klopp: 'Mane will miss rest of season'Klopp: 'Reds should see games out like Chelsea'Klopp explains Coutinho substitutionResult: Liverpool pegged back by Bournemouth
Team News: Two changes for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth - as it happenedSadio Mane provides injury updateLiverpool banned from signing academy playersKlopp: 'Philippe Coutinho is world class'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Stoke City News
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Stoke City always a difficult side to play'
 Football Association conucillor Peter Coates during the Premier League match between Fulham and Stoke City on February 11, 2012
Stoke City seeking compensation from Liverpool in tapping-up row
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Liverpool
Liverpool banned from signing academy playersHughes: 'Stoke were the better team'Result: Burnley end seven-game winless runTeam News: Burnley boosted by Defour returnLive Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Stoke City - as it happened
Hughes: 'Stoke carrying knocks from weekend'PL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?Ryan Shawcross demands Stoke reactionResult: Ndidi, Vardy fire Shakespeare into history booksTeam News: One change for Leicester
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 