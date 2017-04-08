Slaven Bilic hails "much-needed" win

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic praises his side for delivering a "much-needed" win over Swansea City.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has praised his side for a "solid" performance with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City at the London Stadium this afternoon.

A goal from Cheikhou Kouyate just before the break helped the Hammers to all three points from the encounter, ending an alarming run of form that had seen them lose their previous five league games.

The result took Bilic's side up to 14th in the table on a points tally of 36, just four shy of the traditional 40-point mark required for Premier League survival.

"It is a huge win and I congratulate the boys. The spirit, teamwork. We were solid and we were dangerous. We deserved to win. Maybe we could have scored another goal to make it a little easier for us," Bilic told BBC Sport afterwards.

"It was much-needed. There was big pressure, not on me, but the players. The crowd recognised that and they were behind us. It was a great goal. We started well and after half and hour they slowed us down. We had chances before the goal, but in every game you need a spark of extra quality.

"It was a good, solid team performance. It's my job, but there's a bigger picture about the club. We are the ones to blame for being in this position. I was celebrating for the players, because they have been with me and they deserve it.

"Now we need four more points as soon as possible. We were out of the relegation battle six games ago and we are out of it again. We don't want to be in it again."

Next up for Bilic's men is a trip to rock-bottom Sunderland next Saturday.