Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Kouyate (44')
Noble (38'), Kouyate (45'), Lanzini (57'), Ayew (81'), Randolph (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Fernandez (77')

Slaven Bilic hails "much-needed" win

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic praises his side for delivering a "much-needed" win over Swansea City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 18:46 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has praised his side for a "solid" performance with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City at the London Stadium this afternoon.

A goal from Cheikhou Kouyate just before the break helped the Hammers to all three points from the encounter, ending an alarming run of form that had seen them lose their previous five league games.

The result took Bilic's side up to 14th in the table on a points tally of 36, just four shy of the traditional 40-point mark required for Premier League survival.

"It is a huge win and I congratulate the boys. The spirit, teamwork. We were solid and we were dangerous. We deserved to win. Maybe we could have scored another goal to make it a little easier for us," Bilic told BBC Sport afterwards.

"It was much-needed. There was big pressure, not on me, but the players. The crowd recognised that and they were behind us. It was a great goal. We started well and after half and hour they slowed us down. We had chances before the goal, but in every game you need a spark of extra quality.

"It was a good, solid team performance. It's my job, but there's a bigger picture about the club. We are the ones to blame for being in this position. I was celebrating for the players, because they have been with me and they deserve it.

"Now we need four more points as soon as possible. We were out of the relegation battle six games ago and we are out of it again. We don't want to be in it again."

Next up for Bilic's men is a trip to rock-bottom Sunderland next Saturday.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Read Next:
Paul Clement: 'We were full of fear'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Cheikhou Kouyate, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Leroy Fer and Cheikhou Kouyate vie in the air during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Swansea City on May 7, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City - as it happened
 Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Result: West Ham United boosted in survival fight with victory over Swansea City
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Fernando Llorente on bench for unchanged Swansea City
Slaven Bilic hails "much-needed" winReport: West Ham cancel all contract talksBilic: 'It's a massively important period'Result: Arsenal ease to victory over West HamTeam News: Three changes for Arsenal
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United - as it happenedWenger wary of Andy Carroll threatCarragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exitArsenal 'to open Wilshere contract talks'Antonio rejects West Ham's first offer?
> West Ham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 