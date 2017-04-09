Apr 9, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 39,573
Everton
4-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Davies (1'), Lukaku (23', 57'), Jagielka (41')
Mirallas (29'), Baines (45')
FT(HT: 3-2)
Slimani (4'), Albrighton (10')
Huth (29'), King (64')

Tom Davies delighted to net second Everton goal

Tom Davies in action for Everton on August 3, 2016
Everton midfielder Tom Davies admits that he was delighted to net his second goal for the club in the 4-2 victory over Leicester City.
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 18:12 UK

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has said that he was "very proud" to net his second goal in a Toffees shirt against Leicester City.

Davies opened the scoring at Goodison Park inside the first minute before his side went on to claim a 4-2 victory against the in-form Foxes.

The teenager's goal comes just days after he penned a long-term deal on Merseyside, and he has acknowledged that he was happy to contribute during a "crazy start" to the match.

The 18-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "It was a bit of a crazy start. A lot of goals went in and I was just glad to get one myself.

"I found myself in a lot of space and the ball fell to me. I managed to get the goal and it was a great feeling to score again at Goodison. It's my second goal so I'm very proud."

Davies has made a total of 21 appearances for Everton in all competitions.

Tom Davies in action for Everton on August 3, 2016
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 4-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
