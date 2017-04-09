Everton midfielder Tom Davies admits that he was delighted to net his second goal for the club in the 4-2 victory over Leicester City.

Davies opened the scoring at Goodison Park inside the first minute before his side went on to claim a 4-2 victory against the in-form Foxes.

The teenager's goal comes just days after he penned a long-term deal on Merseyside, and he has acknowledged that he was happy to contribute during a "crazy start" to the match.

The 18-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "It was a bit of a crazy start. A lot of goals went in and I was just glad to get one myself.

"I found myself in a lot of space and the ball fell to me. I managed to get the goal and it was a great feeling to score again at Goodison. It's my second goal so I'm very proud."

Davies has made a total of 21 appearances for Everton in all competitions.