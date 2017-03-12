General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Report: Winston Reid given pay rise at West Ham United

West Ham United defender Winston Reid in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2016
West Ham United will reward Winston Reid with a new deal at the London Stadium worth more than £70,000 a week, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 21:27 UK

Winston Reid's impressive performances for West Ham United have seen him rewarded with a pay rise at the London Stadium, according to reports.

The 28-year-old New Zealander has been with the Hammers since 2010 and penned a six-year deal in 2015.

According to The Mirror, the Hammers hierarchy plan to offer a number of their important players new contracts that take them into the same pay bracket as Jose Fonte, who signed a deal worth £70,000 a week following his Southampton switch in January.

The report claims that Reid is one of those players set to be handed fresh terms, as is current top goalscorer Michail Antonio.

Reid began his career at Danish club FC Midtjylland in 2005 before joining the Hammers in the summer following the 2010 World Cup.

Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Fonte unhappy over Southampton 'transfer lies'
 West Ham United defender Winston Reid in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on August 28, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
