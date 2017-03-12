West Ham United will reward Winston Reid with a new deal at the London Stadium worth more than £70,000 a week, according to reports.

The 28-year-old New Zealander has been with the Hammers since 2010 and penned a six-year deal in 2015.

According to The Mirror, the Hammers hierarchy plan to offer a number of their important players new contracts that take them into the same pay bracket as Jose Fonte, who signed a deal worth £70,000 a week following his Southampton switch in January.

The report claims that Reid is one of those players set to be handed fresh terms, as is current top goalscorer Michail Antonio.

Reid began his career at Danish club FC Midtjylland in 2005 before joining the Hammers in the summer following the 2010 World Cup.