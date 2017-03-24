Wales midfielder Joe Allen admits that teammate Neil Taylor is "in bits" about the challenge which left Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman with a broken leg.

Wales midfielder Joe Allen has admitted that Neil Taylor is "in bits" about the challenge which left Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman with a broken leg.

The Dragons defender received a straight red card for the foul, which occurred in the 69th minute of Friday night's goalless draw in their World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Coleman, who required gas on the pitch before eventually being removed on a stretcher, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, having suffered a double fracture of his right tibia which will require surgery.

Allen told Sky Sports News: "He's in bits to be honest. He is one of my best mates and he's a great guy. He's really disappointed that one of his tackles has ended up getting someone hurt.

"But unfortunately in football these things can happen. There was no malice in the tackle and he certainly wouldn't have intended to hurt anyone.

"I know him as well as anyone and I think everyone is disappointed, and from Seamus' point of view it doesn't look great."

Wales boss Chris Coleman corroborated Allen's words, saying that Taylor was "despondent" over the foul.