Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales

Meyler (46'), McGeady (90')
FT

Ramsey (57'), Bale (68')
Taylor (69')

Joe Allen: 'Neil Taylor in bits over tackle on Seamus Coleman'

Wales midfielder Joe Allen in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Wales midfielder Joe Allen admits that teammate Neil Taylor is "in bits" about the challenge which left Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman with a broken leg.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 15:54 UK

Wales midfielder Joe Allen has admitted that Neil Taylor is "in bits" about the challenge which left Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman with a broken leg.

The Dragons defender received a straight red card for the foul, which occurred in the 69th minute of Friday night's goalless draw in their World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Coleman, who required gas on the pitch before eventually being removed on a stretcher, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, having suffered a double fracture of his right tibia which will require surgery.

Allen told Sky Sports News: "He's in bits to be honest. He is one of my best mates and he's a great guy. He's really disappointed that one of his tackles has ended up getting someone hurt.

"But unfortunately in football these things can happen. There was no malice in the tackle and he certainly wouldn't have intended to hurt anyone.

"I know him as well as anyone and I think everyone is disappointed, and from Seamus' point of view it doesn't look great."

Wales boss Chris Coleman corroborated Allen's words, saying that Taylor was "despondent" over the foul.

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Your Comments
