World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales

Meyler (46'), McGeady (90')
FT

Ramsey (57'), Bale (68')
Taylor (69')

Chris Coleman "proud" of battling Wales display in Dublin

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Chris Coleman declares himself pleased with the performance produced by his players in their goalless draw with Republic of Ireland, particularly after losing a man.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 12:17 UK

Wales manager Chris Coleman has admitted that his side were left hanging on for a point against Republic of Ireland, but was happy with the performance produced by his players in the goalless draw.

The Dragons headed to Dublin for Friday evening's World Cup qualifier with the aim of returning home with a first win in four, knowing that the gap on the group leaders stood at four points at kickoff.

Neither side could truly create any clear-cut chances in a tense derby affair, however, and it was a case of Wales simply seeing the game through in the final 20 minutes following a straight red shown to defender Neil Taylor for a poor challenge on opposition captain Seamus Coleman.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Coleman said: "It was a typical British derby. I thought 11 v 11 we really controlled the game and weren't really in any trouble. We were the team who looked like we were going to create something and score.

"The red changed everything. We are in their backyard and they are very strong and the crowd are fantastic. We were up against it for 20-25 minutes but I am proud of the players. They battled through and dug in. We had to show a different side of our game, from controlling it and passing the ball we had to go to a defensive game and see it out which we did.

"I know where we are in the group, but there are still five games to play. I can't look at our players and say you need to give us more. A bit of luck here and there, and a bit more quality in the final third, and the result would have been different."

Third-place Wales now trail both Serbia and Ireland by four points in Group D, ahead of their trip to Belgrade in June.

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
O'Neill confirms Coleman leg break
>
View our homepages for Chris Coleman, Neil Taylor, Seamus Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Martin O'Neill confirms Seamus Coleman leg break
 Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland
Chris Coleman "proud" of Wales displayChris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent'Team News: Ireland make four changes for Wales visitROI legend Giles criticises Bale, RamseyColeman: 'Wales must handle the pressure'
Seamus Coleman: 'We can't just focus on Bale' Ledley could miss Wales' trip to IrelandKlopp: 'Coleman didn't contact me about Woodburn'O'Neill bemoans injury crisis ahead of Wales clashKlopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'
> Wales Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 