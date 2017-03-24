Chris Coleman declares himself pleased with the performance produced by his players in their goalless draw with Republic of Ireland, particularly after losing a man.

Wales manager Chris Coleman has admitted that his side were left hanging on for a point against Republic of Ireland, but was happy with the performance produced by his players in the goalless draw.

The Dragons headed to Dublin for Friday evening's World Cup qualifier with the aim of returning home with a first win in four, knowing that the gap on the group leaders stood at four points at kickoff.

Neither side could truly create any clear-cut chances in a tense derby affair, however, and it was a case of Wales simply seeing the game through in the final 20 minutes following a straight red shown to defender Neil Taylor for a poor challenge on opposition captain Seamus Coleman.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Coleman said: "It was a typical British derby. I thought 11 v 11 we really controlled the game and weren't really in any trouble. We were the team who looked like we were going to create something and score.

"The red changed everything. We are in their backyard and they are very strong and the crowd are fantastic. We were up against it for 20-25 minutes but I am proud of the players. They battled through and dug in. We had to show a different side of our game, from controlling it and passing the ball we had to go to a defensive game and see it out which we did.

"I know where we are in the group, but there are still five games to play. I can't look at our players and say you need to give us more. A bit of luck here and there, and a bit more quality in the final third, and the result would have been different."

Third-place Wales now trail both Serbia and Ireland by four points in Group D, ahead of their trip to Belgrade in June.