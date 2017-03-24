Wales manager Chris Coleman admits that defender Neil Taylor has been left "despondent" following his leg-breaking challenge on Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman.

Wales boss Chris Coleman has admitted that full-back Neil Taylor has been left despondent after breaking Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman's leg during their World Cup qualifying clash in Dublin.

Coleman's charges were reduced to 10 men when Taylor produced a horror challenge on the ROI defender, leaving the Everton full-back requiring gas on the pitch before eventually being removed on a stretcher.

"First and foremost, the most important thing is Seamus Coleman. We are told that it is not so good which we are sorry for," said Coleman, according to BBC Sport.

"Neil Taylor is not really that type of player but it's a tough one for Seamus. Our thoughts are with him. I have not seen it again.

"Neil is in the dressing room, he's despondent. If he's got it wrong, he's had a serious injury himself. I have my fingers crossed for Seamus Coleman, he is the most important thing tonight."

Dragons frontman Gareth Bale has also wished Coleman a "speedy recovery" following the incident at the Aviva Stadium.