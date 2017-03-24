World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales
 
FT

Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent following Seamus Coleman injury'

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Wales manager Chris Coleman admits that defender Neil Taylor has been left "despondent" following his leg-breaking challenge on Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Wales boss Chris Coleman has admitted that full-back Neil Taylor has been left despondent after breaking Republic of Ireland defender Seamus Coleman's leg during their World Cup qualifying clash in Dublin.

Coleman's charges were reduced to 10 men when Taylor produced a horror challenge on the ROI defender, leaving the Everton full-back requiring gas on the pitch before eventually being removed on a stretcher.

"First and foremost, the most important thing is Seamus Coleman. We are told that it is not so good which we are sorry for," said Coleman, according to BBC Sport.

"Neil Taylor is not really that type of player but it's a tough one for Seamus. Our thoughts are with him. I have not seen it again.

"Neil is in the dressing room, he's despondent. If he's got it wrong, he's had a serious injury himself. I have my fingers crossed for Seamus Coleman, he is the most important thing tonight."

Dragons frontman Gareth Bale has also wished Coleman a "speedy recovery" following the incident at the Aviva Stadium.

Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Read Next:
Bale wishes Coleman "speedy recovery"
>
View our homepages for Seamus Coleman, Neil Taylor, Chris Coleman, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"
 Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent following Seamus Coleman injury'
O'Neill confirms Coleman leg breakTeam News: Ireland make four changes for Wales visitROI legend Giles criticises Bale, RamseyColeman: 'Wales must handle the pressure'Seamus Coleman: 'We can't just focus on Bale'
Ledley could miss Wales' trip to IrelandKlopp: 'Coleman didn't contact me about Woodburn'O'Neill bemoans injury crisis ahead of Wales clashKlopp: 'Ben Woodburn call-up is too soon'Liverpool forward Woodburn called up by Wales
> Wales Homepage
More Republic of Ireland News
Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
Gareth Bale wishes Seamus Coleman "speedy recovery"
 Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Result: 10-man Wales earn point against Republic of Ireland
 Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Chris Coleman: 'Neil Taylor despondent following Seamus Coleman injury'
O'Neill confirms Coleman leg breakTeam News: Ireland make four changes for Wales visitROI legend Giles criticises Bale, RamseyColeman: 'Wales must handle the pressure'Seamus Coleman: 'We can't just focus on Bale'
Ledley could miss Wales' trip to IrelandMcCarthy to stay with Ireland squadO'Neill bemoans injury crisis ahead of Wales clashMcCarthy called up to Ireland squadRobbie Keane training with UAE side
> Republic of Ireland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 