Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Everton show interest in Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy?

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is a £40m target for Premier League rivals Everton, according to a report.

Barcelona, Liverpool 'still negotiating Philippe Coutinho deal'

A report claims that Barcelona are still in talks with Liverpool over a summer transfer for Philippe Coutinho, who is growing increasingly upset at Anfield.

Report: Shkodran Mustafi agrees to join Inter Milan

Shkodran Mustafi has reportedly agreed to join Inter Milan, choosing the San Siro club over a possible switch to Serie A champions Juventus.

Rafael Benitez still hopeful of bringing in more players

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez suggests that he will push ahead with his plans to bring in more new players in the remaining five days of the transfer window.

Chris Hughton hopeful of attacking reinforcements

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton says that he hopes to bring in "more attacking threat" in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Dave Edwards leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers for Reading

Reading complete the signing of veteran Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards on a two-year deal.

Paris Saint-Germain reject Barcelona bid for Angel di Maria?

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly turn down an offer of €35m (£32.4m) from Barcelona for Angel di Maria.

Arsenal 'want £40m from Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Arsenal reportedly demand £40m and one pound from Liverpool for the signing of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Daniel Farke: 'Norwich transfer business done'

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke admits that the club's summer transfer business is probably already complete.

Jose Mourinho 'makes Kieran Tierney top target'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly makes Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney his number-one target in the dying days of the transfer window.

Leeds United close to deal for Swedish striker?

Leeds United are said to be close to a £1.5m deal for Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki.

Liverpool to allow Divock Origi to leave?

Liverpool are reportedly considering allowing Divock Origi to leave the club before the transfer window shuts next week.

Arsenal 'poised to move for Marco Asensio'

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to trigger the £72m release clause of Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio.

Liverpool to hijack Chelsea bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Liverpool reportedly enter the bidding for Arsenal midfielder and Chelsea target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal to consider offers for Shkodran Mustafi?

Arsenal reportedly decide to consider offers for defender Shkodran Mustafi, who is allegedly attracting interest from clubs in Italy.

Watford, Newcastle United make move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani?

Watford and Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a late approach to try to sign Leicester City forward Islam Slimani.

Arsenal consider late offer for Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema?

Arsenal will reportedly consider a late bid for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema should they receive an acceptable offer for forward Alexis Sanchez.

West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to launch an offer for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who will be allowed to leave Anfield for the right price.

Arsenal accept Watford's bid for Kieran Gibbs?

Watford are reportedly successful with an offer for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs, who will now discuss personal terms with the Hornets.