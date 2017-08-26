Watford and Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a late approach to try to sign Leicester City forward Islam Slimani.

Last summer, Leicester broke their transfer record to sign Slimani from Sporting Lisbon, but the Algerian frontman has spent most of his time at the King Power Stadium playing second fiddle to Jamie Vardy.

The 29-year-old has netted just seven goals in 13 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League, and it appears that both the Foxes and Slimani are open to a transfer.

According to The Mirror, Leicester are willing to sell the striker should they receive a bid close to the £29m which they paid last summer.

It has been claimed that both Watford and Newcastle have been alerted by Slimani's availability, although it is unclear whether either the Hornets or the Magpies can afford to meet Leicester's demands.

Watford could potentially raise funds for Slimani if they sell Troy Deeney before the end of the transfer window, while Newcastle are allegedly looking to offload Aleksandar Mitrovic.