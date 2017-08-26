New Transfer Talk header

Watford, Newcastle United make move for Leicester City forward Islam Slimani?

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Watford and Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a late approach to try to sign Leicester City forward Islam Slimani.
Saturday, August 26, 2017

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani has reportedly started to attract late interest from both Watford and Newcastle United.

Last summer, Leicester broke their transfer record to sign Slimani from Sporting Lisbon, but the Algerian frontman has spent most of his time at the King Power Stadium playing second fiddle to Jamie Vardy.

The 29-year-old has netted just seven goals in 13 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League, and it appears that both the Foxes and Slimani are open to a transfer.

According to The Mirror, Leicester are willing to sell the striker should they receive a bid close to the £29m which they paid last summer.

It has been claimed that both Watford and Newcastle have been alerted by Slimani's availability, although it is unclear whether either the Hornets or the Magpies can afford to meet Leicester's demands.

Watford could potentially raise funds for Slimani if they sell Troy Deeney before the end of the transfer window, while Newcastle are allegedly looking to offload Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
