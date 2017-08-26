New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal to consider offers for Shkodran Mustafi?

Arsenal reportedly decide to consider offers for defender Shkodran Mustafi, who is allegedly attracting interest from clubs in Italy.
Saturday, August 26, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly decided that they are willing to consider offers for defender Shkodran Mustafi.

Last summer, Arsenal paid a fee in the region of £35m to sign Mustafi from Valencia, and the German international went on to make 37 appearances in all competitions.

However, while the 25-year-old is still considered to be an important member of the first-team squad, it appears that the Gunners may take the chance to get their money back on the player.

According to the Daily Mail, both Juventus and Inter Milan are showing an interest in Mustafi and may be willing to meet Arsenal's valuation of the player.

Juventus are looking for a replacement for Leonardo Bonucci and given Mustafi's age and experience, he could offer value for money to the Serie A champions.

Inter are also in need of a new centre-back, and it appears that the San Siro outfit will look to sign either Mustafi or Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala.

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
