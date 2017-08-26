Shkodran Mustafi has reportedly agreed to join Inter Milan, choosing the San Siro club over a possible switch to Serie A champions Juventus.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is on his way to Inter Milan after agreeing personal terms with the Italian club, according to a report.

The Germany international, who has only been on the Gunners' books for the past 12 months, is understood to have chosen Inter over Serie A rivals Juventus.

While Mustafi is keen on a return to Italy, where he has previously spent two years as a Sampdoria player, Sky Sports News reports that a fee has not yet been agreed between the Nerazzurri and Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has already offloaded Gabriel Paulista to Valencia this summer, leaving him with five recognised central defenders.

Inter are also said to be looking into the prospect of signing Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala, who is unwanted at the Etihad Stadium.