Leeds United are reportedly close to reaching an agreement to bring in Swedish striker Pawel Cibicki on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Malmo academy and has scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Allsvenskan champions so far this season.

According to The Sun, Thomas Christiansen's side have agreed a £1.5m fee with Malmo for the Sweden under-21s star, whose current contract runs until December 2019.

Cibicki's representative Nochi Hamasor told the newspaper: "It is true that there is an offer for Pawel, and negotiations are in progress. But I don't want to comment any more than that."

Despite the arrival of 13 new faces already this summer, Leeds are still in the market for reinforcements up front before the transfer window closes in the wake of Chris Wood's departure to Burnley for £15m.