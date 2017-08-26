New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leeds United close to deal for Swedish striker?

A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Leeds United are said to be close to a £1.5m deal for Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Leeds United are reportedly close to reaching an agreement to bring in Swedish striker Pawel Cibicki on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Malmo academy and has scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Allsvenskan champions so far this season.

According to The Sun, Thomas Christiansen's side have agreed a £1.5m fee with Malmo for the Sweden under-21s star, whose current contract runs until December 2019.

Cibicki's representative Nochi Hamasor told the newspaper: "It is true that there is an offer for Pawel, and negotiations are in progress. But I don't want to comment any more than that."

Despite the arrival of 13 new faces already this summer, Leeds are still in the market for reinforcements up front before the transfer window closes in the wake of Chris Wood's departure to Burnley for £15m.

A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Read Next:
Leeds snap up Dutch striker Jay-Roy Grot
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pawel Cibicki, Thomas Christiansen, Chris Wood, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Leeds United close to deal for Swedish striker?
 A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City consider move for Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas?
 Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Huddersfield Town show interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Robert Green?
Leeds snap up Dutch striker Jay-Roy GrotHemed on radar of three Championship sides?Christiansen: "I had some strong words"Liam Bridcutt completes Forest moveWagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'
Leeds 'make £6m Rudy Gestede offer'Radrizzani: 'Leeds forced into Wood sale'Burnley sign Wood for club-record feeLeeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Wood in Manchester for Burnley medical?
> Leeds United Homepage
More Malmo News
A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Leeds United close to deal for Swedish striker?
 Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
Juventus, AC Milan 'target Swedish sensation Mattias Svanberg'
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool's move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah back on?
Ibrahimovic "excited" by transfer speculationBenitez heaps praise on eight-goal starsPlayer Ratings: Real Madrid 8-0 MalmoMatch Analysis: Real Madrid 8-0 MalmoResult: Ronaldo nets four as Real destroy Malmo
Half-Time Report: Benzema brace puts Malmo on the brinkTeam News: Five changes for Real against MalmoLive Commentary: Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo - as it happenedHareide: 'Malmo will play for a point'Champions League: Group permutations
> Malmo Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540195412
3Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
4Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43018629
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53024319
6Leeds UnitedLeeds42205238
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds52214318
8Preston North EndPreston52212118
9Hull City521212757
10Middlesbrough52124317
11Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
12Derby CountyDerby521246-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51313306
15Barnsley520367-16
16Millwall51227615
17Birmingham CityBirmingham512234-15
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512257-25
20Reading512235-25
21Norwich CityNorwich5113611-54
22Burton Albion510439-63
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 