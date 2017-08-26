Norwich City manager Daniel Farke admits that the club's summer transfer business is probably already complete.

The Canaries have so far brought in nine senior faces this summer, including Marley Watkins, James Husband and Marcel Franke, and have in recent days been linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas.

"Right now, sitting here, I expect that we will do nothing," Farke told reporters when asked about further additions. "Normally the agents leave you alone from September to December or February to May and at this stage you are either on the phone all day or else you throw it away. You have to make a choice.

"I think we will do nothing. I am really relaxed. We have a good squad, I am happy with it. I have mentioned many times we won't fall asleep if there is a special option. You can imagine some improvements in one or two areas of the squad but I am content.

"We don't have any pressure. I am content with the squad and the numbers."

Norwich have won one, drawn one and lost two of their first four Championship fixtures this season.