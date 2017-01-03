Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Manchester United 'reject Everton bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'

Manchester United reportedly turn down a £19m bid from Everton for out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. Read more.

Tony Pulis hints at defensive reinforcements

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis hints that he could look to bring in a couple of new defenders during the January transfer window. Read more.

Mike Phelan plays down January move for Samuel Eto'o

Hull City manager Mike Phelan insists that he has not heard anything about the possibility of signing former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o in January. Read more.

Ian Holloway: 'Wins will help us do business'

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway says that the club are in a better position to do transfer business following back-to-back league wins. Read more.

David Moyes: 'No changes to January transfer plans'

Sunderland manager David Moyes reveals that there has been no change to his side's transfer plans in January, with limited funds available. Read more.

Burnley confirm Joey Barton signing

Burnley confirm that they have resigned Joey Barton until the end of the season. Read more.

Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'

Norwich City are reportedly demanding £12m for winger Robbie Brady amid interest from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Read more.

Crystal Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loan

Crystal Palace end Sullay Kaikai's loan spell with Championship side Brentford. Read more.

Everton winger Conor Grant rejoins Doncaster Rovers on loan

Everton winger Conor Grant rejoins League Two side Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Christian Benteke to make £40m Chinese move?

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is reportedly offered a £40m move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Liverpool eye move for Benfica striker Raul Jimenez?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer swoop for £22m-rated Benfica striker Raul Jimenez. Read more.

Aston Villa 'agree to sell Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough for £6m'

Aston Villa accept Middlesbrough's £6m bid for striker Rudy Gestede, who is now discussing personal terms. Read more.

Derby County 'accept £1.5m bid from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant'

Derby County reportedly accept a £1.5m offer from Stoke City for goalkeeper Lee Grant, who is currently on loan with the Potters. Read more.

Julian Draxler 'arrives in France to complete Paris Saint-Germain switch'

Julian Draxler arrives in France to finalise a reported £34m switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg. Read more.

Report: Chelsea hope to outbid rivals with £60m swoop for Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea are reportedly planning a £60m move for in-demand Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. Read more.

Report: Arsenal join hunt for Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi

Arsenal reportedly join the chase for Stoke City midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, who is also rumoured to have attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. Read more.