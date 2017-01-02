New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace end Sullay Kaikai's Brentford loan

Sullay Kaikai of Crystal Palace in action during the pre season friendly match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Crystal Palace at Victoria Road Stadium on August 3, 2015
Crystal Palace end Sullay Kaikai's loan spell with Championship side Brentford.
Crystal Palace have cut short midfielder Sullay Kaikai's season-long loan with Championship side Brentford.

The 21-year-old scored three times in his 18 appearances for Dean Smith's side, including a brace in the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Boxing Day.

"We would have loved to have kept hold of Sullay for the season," Smith told the club's website. "He is a player with great potential and he has made an impact for us, particularly in recent matches.

"This is his first taste of Championship football and he has made the step up, he is a player I have enjoyed working with. He is a Crystal Palace player and they have exercised their option to recall him.

"They have players going to the African Cup of Nations and have lots of games coming up so Sullay may be in line to play in the Premier League for them. They also have a new manager in Sam Allardyce and I am sure he wants to look at Sullay. I wish him all the best for the rest of this season and thank him for his efforts during his time here."

Kaikai has made just one league appearance for Palace to date, coming on in the second half of the side's final Premier League game last season.

Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
