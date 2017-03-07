Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Stefano Okaka: 'Manolo Gabbiadini could play for Real Madrid'

Watford forward Stefano Okaka says that Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini has the credentials to play for Real Madrid. Read more.

Nicklas Bendtner leaves Nottingham Forest for Rosenborg

Well-travelled striker Nicklas Bendtner leaves Nottingham Forest to join Norwegian side Rosenborg on a permanent deal. Read more.

Ricardo Rodriguez 'rejects Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Milan'

A report claims that Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez turns down the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain as he holds out for a move to Inter Milan. Read more.

Agent: 'No movement in Marquinhos contract talks'

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos says that negotiations with the French champions over a new contract for his client have stalled. Read more.

West Ham United 'to open Pedro Obiang talks in summer'

A report claims that West Ham United will begin contract talks with Pedro Obiang at the end of the season. Read more.

Slaven Bilic not in market for new goalkeeper

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic insists that he is not in the market for a new goalkeeper. Read more.

Report: Victor Lindelof snubs Manchester United by signing new Benfica deal

A report claims that Benfica's Victor Lindelof has signed a new contract at the Estadio da Luz until 2021, putting an end to Manchester United's lingering interest. Read more.

Joel Robles wants to prolong Everton stay with new contract

Joel Robles is unconcerned about suggestions that Everton are looking to sign a new goalkeeper, claiming that he is more than happy to continue battling for his spot. Read more.

Barcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'

A report claims that Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu is a summer transfer target for former club Barcelona. Read more.

Manchester City 'join hunt for Alexandre Lacazette'

A report claims that Manchester City join the race to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Manchester United want Kevin Strootman

A report claims that Manchester United want to sign Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman at the end of the season. Read more.

James Rodriguez 'desperate' to stay at Real Madrid

Colombian international James Rodriguez says that he wants to stay at Real Madrid "forever". Read more.

Real Madrid 'name Isco price'

A report claims that Real Madrid would be prepared to sell Isco at the end of the season for £30m. Read more.

Report: Everton interested in Udinese youngster Seko Fofana

Box-to-box Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana, who spent three years with Manchester City before joining the Italian side, is reportedly wanted by Everton and West Ham. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'frontrunners to sign disgruntled Sanchez'

A report claims that forward Alexis Sanchez will be offered a route out of Arsenal by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, while Juventus are also still interested. Read more.