Watford forward Stefano Okaka has claimed that Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini has the credentials to turn out for Real Madrid.

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Napoli in the January transfer window and has scored six times in his first four appearances for the South-Coast side, including twice in the final of the League Cup against Manchester United last month.

Okaka played alongside the Italian at Sampdoria, and has tipped his former strike partner to develop into one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

"I played with him at Sampdoria and he was fantastic. We enjoyed playing together," the Watford Observer quotes Okaka as saying. "He's a good player, you could see against us how he was so clever.

"For his goal he anticipates the ball, but we can't concede, in this League, this type of space. Every striker can punish you. His left foot is very clinical, it's so good. I think he was a little bit lucky, because he was only just onside and I think my team played well.

"One of the top scorers in the Premier League next season? Why not? He's a good player and in football anything can happen. He scored a lot of goals now and maybe next year, he'll be at Real Madrid? You never know!"

Gabbiadini, 25, cost Southampton £15m when he arrived at the club in the winter transfer window.