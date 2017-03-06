New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Stefano Okaka: 'Manolo Gabbiadini could play for Real Madrid'

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Watford forward Stefano Okaka says that Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini has the credentials to play for Real Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Watford forward Stefano Okaka has claimed that Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini has the credentials to turn out for Real Madrid.

Gabbiadini joined Southampton from Napoli in the January transfer window and has scored six times in his first four appearances for the South-Coast side, including twice in the final of the League Cup against Manchester United last month.

Okaka played alongside the Italian at Sampdoria, and has tipped his former strike partner to develop into one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

"I played with him at Sampdoria and he was fantastic. We enjoyed playing together," the Watford Observer quotes Okaka as saying. "He's a good player, you could see against us how he was so clever.

"For his goal he anticipates the ball, but we can't concede, in this League, this type of space. Every striker can punish you. His left foot is very clinical, it's so good. I think he was a little bit lucky, because he was only just onside and I think my team played well.

"One of the top scorers in the Premier League next season? Why not? He's a good player and in football anything can happen. He scored a lot of goals now and maybe next year, he'll be at Real Madrid? You never know!"

Gabbiadini, 25, cost Southampton £15m when he arrived at the club in the winter transfer window.

Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Watford and Southampton on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints side
>
View our homepages for Stefano Okaka, Manolo Gabbiadini, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Stefano Okaka: 'Manolo Gabbiadini could play for Real Madrid'
 Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Watford and Southampton on March 4, 2017
Nathan Redmond hails 'joyful' Southampton side following win over Watford
 Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Watford and Southampton on March 4, 2017
Result: Southampton defeat Watford in seven-goal thriller
Team News: Saints unchanged against WatfordWatford agree deal for Colombian defenderZarate suffers ruptured cruciate ligamentBilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Mazzarri bemoans "silly" Watford errors
Result: Watford, West Ham share the pointsLive Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happenedTeam News: West Ham unchanged for trip to WatfordPremier League duo interested in Lemina?Watford to honour Graham Taylor with statue
> Watford Homepage
More Southampton News
Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Stefano Okaka: 'Manolo Gabbiadini could play for Real Madrid'
 Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Jose Fonte: 'I never handed in a transfer request at Southampton'
 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Barcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'
Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints sidePuel happy with "fantastic" GabbiadiniResult: Saints edge past Watford in thrillerTeam News: Saints unchanged against Watford
Puel unhappy with "crazy" fixture schedulePuel: 'Southampton must now look forward'Garry Monk in contention for Rangers job?Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Van Dijk 'very committed' to Southampton
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 